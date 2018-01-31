BREAKING: Trey Gowdy announces he will not seek re-election, is leaving politics.Trey Gowdy retiring

By Robert Laurie —— Bio and Archives--January 31, 2018
Whoa. So far, this is probably the biggest retirement announcement we’ve seen. Trey Gowdy will not seek re-election to the House of Representatives and is leaving politics for an unspecified job somewhere in the Justice System.
This is not one I saw coming.
Right away, this has people speculating that Gowdy is
A: Taking Jeff Sessions’ job at the DOJ.
or
B: caught up in something shady.
At this point, we’re not hearing anything that suggests either of these theories are accurate. We’ll update when we know more.
There is a time to come and a time to go. This is the right time, for me, to leave politics and return to the justice system. Full statement here → pic.twitter.com/7I8AApqvs1— Trey Gowdy (@TGowdySC) January 31, 2018
