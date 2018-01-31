BREAKING: Trey Gowdy announces he will not seek re-election, is leaving politics.Trey Gowdy retiring



Whoa. So far, this is probably the biggest retirement announcement we’ve seen. Trey Gowdy will not seek re-election to the House of Representatives and is leaving politics for an unspecified job somewhere in the Justice System.

This is not one I saw coming.

Right away, this has people speculating that Gowdy is

A: Taking Jeff Sessions’ job at the DOJ.

or

B: caught up in something shady.

At this point, we’re not hearing anything that suggests either of these theories are accurate. We’ll update when we know more.