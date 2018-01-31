Subscribe to Canada Free Press for FREE

Returning to the Justice System

BREAKING: Trey Gowdy announces he will not seek re-election, is leaving politics.Trey Gowdy retiring

By —— Bio and Archives--January 31, 2018

Comments | Print Friendly | Subscribe | Email Us

BREAKING: Trey Gowdy announces he will not seek re-election, is leaving politics
Whoa.  So far, this is probably the biggest retirement announcement we’ve seen.  Trey Gowdy will not seek re-election to the House of Representatives and is leaving politics for an unspecified job somewhere in the Justice System.

This is not one I saw coming.

Right away, this has people speculating that Gowdy is

A: Taking Jeff Sessions’ job at the DOJ.
or
B: caught up in something shady.

At this point, we’re not hearing anything that suggests either of these theories are accurate.  We’ll update when we know more.

Continued below...
Robert Laurie -- Bio and Archives | Comments

Robert Laurie’s column is distributed by HermanCain.com, which can be found at HermanCain.com

Be sure to “like” Robert Laurie over on Facebook and follow him on Twitter. You’ll be glad you did.

Commenting Policy

Please adhere to our commenting policy to avoid being banned. As a privately owned website, we reserve the right to remove any comment and ban any user at any time.

Comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal or abusive attacks on other users may be removed and result in a ban.
-- Follow these instructions on registering: