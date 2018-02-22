Subscribe to Canada Free Press for FREE

A Frightening Truth America Needs To Face



When President Trump made the campaign promise that he was going to drain the swamp, he disturbed a bees nest that hadn’t been rattled with that much force since President John Kennedy said he was going to disband the CIA. Unknown to the American people at the time candidates Clinton and Trump campaigned for the top job in the country, rogue senior members inside the United States Justice Department, the F.B.I., as well as the nation’s liberal media, worked in tandem to all but assure a Hillary Clinton Presidential victory. It was far more nefarious than merely giving Clinton favorable media coverage. In one example, although there was clear and substantial evidence that Hillary broke several laws by using an unauthorized, unsecured, private server for all of her email communications, and then destroyed evidence during the F.B.I.‘s investigation, F.B.I. Head, James Comey saw no reason to recommend to The Department of Justice charging Clinton with a crime. As flagrant as Comey’s disregard for the law was, things were about to get much worse.

When the unthinkable happened, and Trump took the oath of office, those same leftist rogue members inside the DOJ and F.B.I., continued to work together, but this time instead of having the goal of stopping Trump from gaining the Presidency they focused on ending the Trump Presidency. By any definition, those facts illustrate the true nature and meaning of what occurred and what is occurring today in this country, - a coup d’état. For the moment, a non-violent coup but a coup just the same whose overall purpose is to change the direction, and meaning of this country. What the American people must understand is that the actions they are witnessing are not the result of a political dispute nor a difference of opinion but the realization that the United States is currently experiencing a political coup whose immediate aim is to overthrow the legally elected President. History is a great teacher of future events. And we know that the success of any coup depends on the cooperation of the local media. There is a reason President Trump has called the media “the enemy of the people.” because that is what they have become when they ignore crimes against America and advance stories of wrongdoings where none have been committed. And consider that these same treasonist leftists, who intend to confiscate every legitimate vote cast for Trump, also aspire to seize every legally purchased gun from law-abiding Americans.

Rick Hayes lives in the epicenter of liberal land where reality and truth will never encounter a welcome mat.

An award-winning writer and photographer, with over twenty years of professional experience in both fields, Hayes started his journalism adventure after a successful, eye-opening career as a Banker in Wall Street. Although he spent his early work life surrounded by custom made shirts, expensive ties and the shiniest of shoes, Hayes was an accomplished singer, cutting a few records with a local band and appearing on one of the first cable shows.

Working for a weekly New York paper, in one of the most politically corrupt areas in the State, he began investing his time trying to understand the nature of corruption.