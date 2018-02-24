American culture has been transformed into a godless culture with no moral principles

Subscribe to Canada Free Press for FREE

After the school shooting in Florida, liberals came out of the woodwork once again demanding more gun control laws. I find it despicable that the Marxist media and worthless politicians all wait with baited breath for such horrible events to happen so they can use them to attack our second amendment rights. Their hypocrisy is stunningly arrogant and blatantly obvious. They are desperately trying to convince people that guns are responsible for these atrocities, but the truth of the matter is that the media and Hollywood both share responsibility for such atrocities.



Moreover, their goal is to disarm all Americans, although they don’t admit it. On top of that, a few idiots, urged on by the Marxist media, destroyed their own guns in protest. Those people probably shouldn’t have had a gun in the first place. I wonder if any of these idiots destroyed their own cars in protest after the Charlottesville incident? Why didn’t liberals cry for victims of 9/11 or call for laws to restrict aircraft ownership after 9/11? That would make just as much sense as banning guns. However, the problem isn’t guns. The problem is the violent culture created by Hollywood, the Marxist media, and the godless state.

Liberals pretend to be outraged Furthermore, liberals pretend to be outraged by such events, but their outrage is disingenuous and their tears are fake because you will never see a liberal shed a tear for the helpless babies murdered everyday through abortions. In fact, liberals support partial birth abortion, and many support post birth abortion. They refer to it as a woman’s right. Since when did murder become a right? Post birth abortion, murdering a baby after being born, is perfectly acceptable to most liberals. And, they have the audacity to claim to be outraged when school children are violently murdered with a gun, but it’s just fine with them to murder thousands upon thousands of defenseless babies every day with a surgeon’s snips. I don’t buy their phony act at all.



Moreover, we were warned by many people, like Rev. Billy Graham for instance, (God rest his soul) that exposing children to media and Hollywood violence, greed and immorality would be detrimental to their development, but nobody listened. As Rev. Graham once stated: “If they grow up thinking there’s nothing wrong with violence, sexual immorality, greed, or anything else they see in the media, why are we surprised if they adopt those ways of living? The media can be a powerful influence on young people, for good or for ill.” Godless amoral society that liberals promote

Other people tried to warn us that the godless amoral society that liberals promote, (free sex, abortion, murder, violence, godless evolution and do as thou wilt satanism), will cause children reared in it to lose their respect for the sanctity of life as well as their empathy for others. Although we were warned many times, children today are constantly exposed to violence and immorality by Hollywood and the Marxist media. Why should the younger generation feel that it’s morally wrong to take another person’s life when they see it being done in movies and on television everyday?



The media has worked hard to desensitize the younger generation to murder and violence, and they have gone overboard promoting amoral behavior. However, they want to place the blame for mass murders on guns while they regularly promote violence and immorality. Guns aren’t part of the problem, but the media is part of the problem. In fact, the liberal media and Hollywood have turned the American culture upside down by promoting godlessness, violence and immorality. If there’s a growing number of psychopaths in America, then we can thank the liberal media, Hollywood and the education system for leaving people with no moral compass to guide their behavior and no empathy for others. They are the authors and creators of the violent amoral culture that has infected America like a disease.

Hollywood and the media are responsible for the amoral culture that breeds murderers and rapists By the way, I grew up in the rural south where every family owned guns. Of course, I was taught gun safety. During that time, although I had access to guns, I never once thought of using them to harm others. In fact, I had fights and disagreements with other kids in school, but the thought of using my guns to harm others never crossed my mind. That was before Hollywood and the Marxist media glorified violence and murder. That was before Hollywood and the media desensitized everyone to blood and gore, and it was before the liberal state outlawed Christian morality.



In my time, Christian values, which included the ten commandments, were taught. Thou shalt not kill, Thou shalt not steal and Thou shalt not bear false witness were at the top of the list. We were also taught to love one another and have sympathy for the plight of others. Those Christian values have been lost due to atheism and outlawed by the atheist state. The American culture has been transformed into a godless culture with no moral principles to prohibit their actions and no moral role models to guide them. Hollywood and the media are responsible for the amoral culture that breeds murderers and rapists. Hollywood regularly turns out movies filled with murder, death and violence. It desensitizes people and makes such horrific acts acceptable in the minds of younger people who watch their movies. Liberals blame guns for violence

Liberals blame guns for violence, but history shows that guns have always been around in America, and mass shootings like we see happening today didn’t happen before we were desensitized by Hollywood and the media and stripped of moral values by the atheist state.



In conclusion, I find it disgusting when the hypocritical mainstream media claims to be morally outraged every time some psychopath, that they influenced, commits an atrocious act of violence exactly like the violence they promote on a daily basis. The Marxist media created an amoral culture that breeds violence, and they rely on the Hegelian principle of problem- reaction- solution to further their gun control agenda. It’s a diabolical and despicable plan that we allowed them to put in place. We are now facing the consequences of allowing the media and Hollywood to influence our children and undermine our culture. Banning guns will not solve the problem that was clearly created by Hollywood and their accomplices in the media. The answer is to hold Hollywood and the media accountable and restore Christian values - the same values that America was founded on.

