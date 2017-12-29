There are widespread anti-government protests in Iran today, spreading after they began in a few cities yesterday. Protesters in the demonstrations are complaining about the state of the economy including rising prices, and also are asking that the government spend more on the people of Iran and less on foreign military entanglements. We have LIVE BREAKING NEWS COVERAGE of the Iran protests.

Scattered Protests Erupt in Iran Over Economic Woes

Protests over the Iranian government’s handling of the economy spread to several cities on Friday, including Tehran, in what appeared to be a sign of unrest.

President Hassan Rouhani began his second term in August after winning re-election on promises to revitalize an economy hurt by sanctions. Although foreign investment is rising, the country continues to survive mainly on oil sales. Youth unemployment stands at more than 40 percent, sluggish state-owned enterprises control significant sectors of the economy, and American sanctions prevent most international banks from providing financing or credit to Iran.—More…