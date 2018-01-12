Subscribe to Canada Free Press for FREE

America can't be great again if America is going to slip beneath the waves of a migration tsunami.

Avoid the Amnesty Trap



This is a plea to President Trump to stand by his promises and avoid the amnesty trap that the Progressives are trying to lure him into. Instead lead the congressional forces of those who want to make America great again. Use every tool, every power you have to enact the fo0llowing: Ending chain migration and the visa lottery Mandating employer use of E-Verify Construction of a southern border wall

Rarely do things that don’t make sense on a personal level suddenly make sense on a national level. Look at preemptive war. If hitting someone back first doesn’t make sense in the neighborhood how can it shine like a beacon of sanity in the councils of state? Think about a family dinner party. You invite your family, maybe a few friends, you plan the menu, cook the meal and them when you serve it people you don’t know, who weren’t invited and many of whom don’t even like you crowd in at the table. Does it make sense to just act like this is acceptable? When the uninvited begin taking food away from your own children would you be hateful, a bigot, a racist if you asked them to leave? Why does it make sense to lock our homes at night, to have security systems, to have a fence around the White House but to leave the borders of our homeland unguarded? President Trump, your enemies are attempting to get you to back amnesty for the so-called Dreamers. They are doing this in an effort to divorce you from your base. They have got to make the millions who support you turn their backs for their plot to impeach you to succeed. You seem to be in tune with those of us out here in fly-over country. Read our lips, “NO AMNESTY!” Any amnesty bill passed will be used by the Progressives to bring in more and more and more. The courts will block any restrictions and stretch the open door. These undocumented democrats will eventually bring in millions of mothers, fathers, brothers, sisters, cousins and third cousins twice removed. Passing a DACA amnesty will be the breaking point of no return. Save yourself. Save us all from drowning in a sea of the other. America can’t be great again if America is going to slip beneath the waves of a migration tsunami.

America already accepts more refugees than the rest of the world combined. We have more legal immigration than any other nation. We have tens f millions of illegal immigrants. We are one of only 30 nations out of more than 190 that allow birthright citizenship. Anchor babies (just think about what that name implies) and birth tourism flies in the face of reason. Instead of a Progressive sponsored Trojan horse meant to import millions of democrat voters actively work to pass the RAISE Act. I will recommend this course of action by quotingyou, For decades, the United States was operated and has operated a very low-skilled immigration system, issuing record numbers of Green Cards to low-wage immigrants. This policy has placed substantial pressure on American workers, taxpayers and community resources. Among those hit the hardest in recent years have been immigrants and, very importantly, minority workers competing for jobs against brand-new arrivals. And it has not been fair to our people, to our citizens, to our workers. The RAISE Act ends chain migration, and replaces our low-skilled system with a new points-based system for receiving a Green Card. This competitive application process will favor applicants who can speak English, financially support themselves and their families, and demonstrate skills that will contribute to our economy. Personally, I believe we need a moratorium on immigration for ten years. That would give us the breathing space to clear out the illegals and assimilate the legal. Don’t let McConnell and Ryan lead you down the primrose path. Neither of them have your best interest at heart. Obama called us clingers. Hillary called us despicable. The terrorists call us infidels. You called us Americans. We took that and you to heart. We believe your promises especially your promise to end the migration invasion. Stand by that promise. It is fundamental in the quest to make America great again and don’t fall into the amnesty trap.

Continued below... BUILD THE WALL! BUILD THE WALL! BUILD THE WALL! How? Put a 5% surcharge on all wire transfers of money overseas and let the illegals pay for the wall. However you do it Mr. President ‚Ä¶ do it. This is what got you elected. How? You are the Commander-in-Chief. Order the United States Naval Construction Battalions, better known as the Seabees and the Army Corps of Engineers to build the wall. They are some of the best builders in the world. They are trained and equipped to build anything. They are already fully funded. Instead of building schools, hospitals, and gas stations in Afghanistan for the Taliban to burn down have them build the wall. Don’t listen to people who were against you from day one and are still against you now. All they want is cheap labor, democrat votes, and to divorce you from your base. Listen instead to those who supported you at the ballot box and who support you still. Protect our homes, families, and jobs by giving us a level playing field. End the migration invasion and make America great again. BUILD THE WALL! BUILD THE WALL! BUILD THE WALL! Just one last thing to think about Mr. President; don’t let amnesty become your “Read my Lips” moment.

