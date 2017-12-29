Berlin to offer ‘safe zone’ for women at Brandenburg Gate New Year’s party

They didn’t really get anything substantial. Merkel promised to do something and continued her refugee push.

By now, you’ve probably heard stories of the rapes, sexual assaults, and brutal mistreatment of women during the 2015 Cologne, Germany New Year’s festivities. The reports of migrant gangs targeting women made headlines all over the world. Angela Merkel’s pro-immigrant government did its best to sweep those incidents (and other similar reports) under the rug, but the cat was out of the bag and German citizens were demanding solutions.

Now, in Berlin, New Year’s organizers have decided they’ll set up “safe zones” for women who want to attend the party….

From the BBC:

Organisers of Berlin’s New Year’s Eve celebrations are to set up a “safe zone” for women for the first time. The new security measures planned for the Brandenburg Gate party come amid concerns about sexual assaults. A large number of assaults and robberies targeting women at Cologne’s New Year’s Eve celebrations two years ago horrified Germany. Hundreds of women reported being attacked by gangs of men with migrant backgrounds. ...Women who have been assaulted or feel harassed will be able to get support at a special “safety zone”, staffed by the German Red Cross, on Ebertstrasse.

German officials have decided to offer an area where law-abiding female citizens can be corralled after they’re victimized

In other words, they’re aware that would-be assailants are walking the street, women are right to feel that things are unsafe, and they’ll be providing a place where victims can cordon themselves off and deal with the aftermath of any attacks. Instead of dealing with the actual problem - which is difficult - German officials have decided to offer an area where law-abiding female citizens can be corralled after they’re victimized.

No word on who these migrants might be, where they came from, or what their ideologies might be.

Unbelievable.