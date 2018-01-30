Subscribe to Canada Free Press for FREE

Crimes against the orthodoxy

Blue on blue: Something called ‘500 women scientists’ savages Bill Nye for attending Trump’s SOTU



You probably know that Bill Nye “The Science Guy” is not a scientist at all. He’s a left-wing propagandist who uses the mantle of science to promote his ideological agenda, even though he doesn’t know as much as actual scientists and - particularly on the matter of global warming - is left to level personal attacks on some real climate scientists who dispute Nye’s claims. But left-wing scientists tolerate Nye as a face of their movement as long as he tows the line and doesn’t embarrass them. Usually he plays ball so he can keep the public appearances and TV show offers coming. But tonight, Nye is upsetting his ideological cohorts by attending President Trump’s State of the Union address as a guest of Republican Congressman Jim Bridenstine, who is the president’s nominee to head NASA.

Whether it was a good idea for Bridenstine to invite Nye is a matter ripe for discussion, but Bridenstine offered and Nye accepted. And that did not go over well with something called “500 Women Scientists.” Now as far as I can tell, this is not literally 500 women scientists, but a group calling itself that, which was founded by four women scientists of a decidedly left-wing, radical variety. And they have made it known via Scientific American that Bill Nye will not be forgiven for this apostasy: But by attending the SOTU as Rep. Bridenstine’s guest, Nye has tacitly endorsed those very policies, and put his own personal brand over the interests of the scientific community at large. Rep. Bridenstine is a controversial nominee who refuses to state that climate change is driven by human activity, and even introduced legislation to remove Earth sciences from NASA’s scientific mission. Further, he’s worked to undermine civil rights, including pushing for crackdowns on immigrants,a ban on gay marriage, and abolishing the Department of Education. As scientists, we cannot stand by while Nye lends our community’s credibility to a man who would undermine the United States’ most prominent science agency. And we cannot stand by while Nye uses his public persona as a science entertainer to support an administration that is expressly xenophobic, homophobic, misogynistic, racist, ableist, and anti-science. Scientists are people, and in today’s society, it is impossible to separate science at major agencies like NASA from other pressing issues like racism, bigotry, and misogyny. Addressing these issues should be a priority, not only to strengthen our own scientific community, but to better serve the public that often funds our work. Rather than wield his public persona to bring attention to the need for science-informed policy, Bill Nye has chosen to excuse Rep. Bridenstine’s anti-science record and his stance on civil rights, and to implicitly support a stance that would diminish the agency’s work studying our own planet and its changing climate. Exploring other worlds and studying other planets, while dismissing the overwhelming scientific evidence of climate change and its damage to our own planet isn’t just dangerous, it’s foolish and self-defeating.

Further, from his position of privilege and public popularity, Bill Nye is acting on the scientific community’s behalf, but without our approval. No amount of funding for space exploration can undo the damage the Trump administration is causing to public health and welfare by censoring science. No number of shiny new satellites can undo the racist policies that make our Dreamer colleagues live in fear and prevent immigrants from pursuing scientific careers in the United States. And no new mission to the Moon can make our LGBTQ colleagues feel welcome at an agency run by someone who votes against their civil rights. As women and scientists, we refuse to separate science from everyday life. We refuse to keep our heads down and our mouths shut. As someone with a show alleging to save the world, Bill Nye has a responsibility to acknowledge the importance of NASA’s vast mission, not just one aspect of it. He should use his celebrity to elevate the importance of science in NASA’s mission—not waste the opportunity to lobby for space exploration at a cost to everything else. The true shame is that Bill Nye remains the popular face of science because he keeps himself in the public eye. To be sure, increasing the visibility of scientists in the popular media is important to strengthening public support for science, but Nye’s TV persona has perpetuated the harmful stereotype that scientists are nerdy, combative white men in lab coats—a stereotype that does not comport with our lived experience as women in STEM. And he continues to wield his power recklessly, even after his recent endeavors in debate and politics have backfired spectacularly. This is hilarious. These are the exact same criticisms many conservatives offer constantly of Nye - that he is far more celebrity than science professional, despite his claim to be a “science educator,” and that the only reason so many people listen to him is that he constantly and very successfully seeks attention for himself. This was fine with left-wing science types when Nye was the spokesman for their agenda (which he certainly will not stop being tonight), yet when he violates the tenets of the orthodoxy, suddenly it’s a problem that he’s an attention-whoring fraud.

Continued below... Yet what exactly is Nye doing wrong by attending the SOTU? He isn’t endorsing a single Trump policy. He’s merely attending a high-profile event at the invitation of someone who wanted him there. Some of us understand that you can socialize with - and sometimes even be friends with - people of the opposing point of view, and it doesn’t make you a traitor to whatever movement you identify with. Today’s left will have none of that. If you so much as sit next to the wrong person, or shake their hand, or treat them with kindness, you have “normalized” them and lent legitimacy to what they believe. And of course, what they believe is racist and xenophobic and whatever else. Why? Because it’s not what you believe. The litany of complaints from “500 Women Scientists” goes way beyond NASA policies and into areas like immigration and homosexuality that are quite outside the scope of the NASA administrator’s job description. Yet somehow by sitting next to Bridenstine at a speech, Nye managed to endorse all this. Astounding. But that’s what’s it’s like to be part of the left today. You’d better watch yourself. Don’t be seen with the wrong person, don’t be nice to the wrong person and don’t slip up and say or do something that isn’t sufficiently woke. Or you’ll be cast into outer darkness where there’s wailing and gnashing of teeth. When Bill Nye isn’t a reliable enough liberal for you, I don’t know who could be.

