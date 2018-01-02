Bowl Cut Jr. gives starving Nork soldiers months off to forage for nuts and berries

By Robert Laurie —— Bio and Archives--January 2, 2018
It’s no secret that horrific communist dictatorships have trouble feeding their people. We’ve seen it everywhere it’s tried, from the Soviet Union to Venezuela. No matter how much you want your fascist totalitarian regime to succeed, eventually everyone has an unpleasant tendency to get really, really, hungry..
If a recent report is correct, that’s also true in North Korea. There, glorious leader has given his troops a few months off so they can - get this - forage for nuts and berries.
From Fox News:
Soldiers in North Korea’s army are being given months off at a time to scrounge around fields to find food, according to a new report that describes the dire state of the reclusive country’s food rations.
A photo purportedly showing North Korean soldiers rummaging through a corn field was published recently on Daily NK, a Seoul-based website that covers the North through a network of informants.
“The officers know better than anyone that they must feed their soldiers in order to maintain morale, and that rations of cornmeal with very few calories only serve to instill disillusionment among them,” a source from the northern Ryanggang Province told the website.
Other sources said many residents have been “expressing pity about the situation” and officers in Ryanggang Province have been “giving soldiers 2 to 3 months leave to gather food.”
The website says a poor harvest, a drought and international sanctions have left the government with reduced food rations.
OK, fine. It’s more about corn than nuts and berries. Also, the source seems a bit sketchy to me. Not to suggest things aren’t bad in Kim Jong Un’s paradise, but a “Seoul-based” media outlet that uses spies to cover the horrors occurring North of the DMZ seems like it might be just a wee bit prone to running propaganda.
Still, we’re going to file this one under “too good to check.” This is the photo in question:
Is it legit? Who knows. Hopefully, all of Kim Jong Un’s bluster is just that, and his miserable soldiers are being forced to search for food like they’re living in a Yogi Bear cartoon. Maybe they’ll get sick of it, turn against him, and rid themselves of their oppressors. If not? Well, an army runs on its stomach.
