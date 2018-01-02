Bowl Cut Jr. gives starving Nork soldiers months off to forage for nuts and berries

From Fox News:

Soldiers in North Korea’s army are being given months off at a time to scrounge around fields to find food, according to a new report that describes the dire state of the reclusive country’s food rations.

A photo purportedly showing North Korean soldiers rummaging through a corn field was published recently on Daily NK, a Seoul-based website that covers the North through a network of informants.

“The officers know better than anyone that they must feed their soldiers in order to maintain morale, and that rations of cornmeal with very few calories only serve to instill disillusionment among them,” a source from the northern Ryanggang Province told the website.

Other sources said many residents have been “expressing pity about the situation” and officers in Ryanggang Province have been “giving soldiers 2 to 3 months leave to gather food.”

The website says a poor harvest, a drought and international sanctions have left the government with reduced food rations.