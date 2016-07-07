Subscribe to Canada Free Press for FREE

Will Russiagate end like the Braniff trial, or the deer hunter’s?

Braniff and the Deer Hunter



In the early 1980s, Braniff Airlines struggled to stay solvent, and then went bankrupt. It was a field day for lawyers. An Assistant U.S. Attorney (AUSA) sat in the packed federal courthouse gallery, and later told the story. “I looked around and realized I was sitting in a room full of plaintiff attorneys,” he said.

It was a complex case that addressed whether the Braniff employees’ pension fund was improperly used by senior executives in their futile attempt to avoid bankruptcy. The AUSA said, “It was such a complicated case that the jury couldn’t follow the arguments made by the attorneys on either side. So, no one was convicted of anything.” Meanwhile, just down the hall, Federal Judge Sarah Hughes – the person who administered the oath of office to new President Lyndon Johnson in the plane that carried John Kennedy’s body back to Washington, D.C. – conducted, as a retired senior judge late in life, the trial of a man accused of poaching deer on federal property. The deer hunter was sentenced to six months in jail. That the source of the story, the AUSA, saw irony in the outcome of the juxtaposed litigations was obvious in his telling of it. … Despite soon-to-be-retired House member Trey Gowdy’s steadfast and repeated endorsement of the integrity of Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller, and Mueller’s continuing inquiry into how Russians influenced the 2016 election, more than a few Americans – maybe even more than half of those paying attention – have concluded that the nation is being subjected to one long, continuing, Swamp-produced soap opera. One trigger by a fraud (The Steele Dossier), perpetuated by politicized federal bureaucrats (the cabal of a dozen or so senior FBI Trump Haters), and chronicled daily by a talking-parrot head media overwhelmingly and passionately hostile to the President of the United States.

In the immortal words of Kurt Vonnegut: And so it goes. Meanwhile, America’s confidence in the U.S. Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation is evaporating. And that’s not good. For anyone. The credibility decline is also true for the “intelligence community.” If James Clapper and John Brennan were the best and brightest among the G-2 intelligentsia elite, then, as a nation, we should have trouble sleeping. And, if James Comey – once heralded by the media and fawning politicians as the reincarnation of Eliot Ness – remains above reproach, then our standards for integrity have significantly eroded. The decline didn’t begin with Trump’s election. It just began to surface after his election. In a July 7, 2016 article entitled “How Comey Wrote Trump’s Acceptance Speech,” the author (I confess) wrote: “American can’t be great again until its government becomes honest. When Donald Trump delivers his acceptance speech in Cleveland as the Republican Nominee for the Presidency of the United States of America, he will repeat his campaign mantra, several times, saying how he will Make America Great Again.

Continued below... Before the echo of his words have finished reverberating off the walls of the convention hall, Democrat pols, media pundits, and his distracters inside the Grand Ole Party, all sounding remarkably like Elizabeth Warren, will cynically challenge him for details concerning how he’ll do that – make America great. How he answers can start with words hard to say, though they shouldn’t be. Their voicing was made easier after our last Independence Day. On July 5, the Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation paved the way for the truth. And that truth is that our government is thoroughly corrupted. The final minute of his articulate and compelling account of the methods and results of the Bureau’s investigation, cut the legs out from under his image as the lone remaining role model for high-profile fidelity to duty, honor and country in federal government service. The clock struck thirteen, and we gasped as Comey became the bookend to the fall of General David Petraeus. It hurt us to watch, on both occasions. But we needed to see it, remember it, and learn from it. American can’t be great until its government becomes honest. That’s what Trump needs to say – in one way or another.” And that’s exactly what he’s been saying, since elected. …

Key players from the Plamegate faux investigation are involved in Russiagate Will Russiagate end like the Braniff trial, or the deer hunter’s? Key players from the Plamegate faux investigation are involved in Russiagate. That hints at this ultimate outcome. The worse to befall the genuinely corrupt, inside and outside the Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, will be loss of employment – but not pension. And there will be no jail time for anyone. Just ask Lois Lerner.

Since November 2007, Lee Cary has written hundreds of articles for several websites including the American Thinker, and Breitbart’s Big Journalism and Big Government (as “Archy Cary”). His work has been quoted on national television (Sean Hannity) and on nationally syndicated radio (Rush Limbaugh, Mark Levin). He is quoted in Jerome Corsi’s book “The Obama Nation,” in Mark Levin’s “Liberty and Tyranny.” His pieces have posted on the Drudge Report and on the website Real Clear Politics. Cary holds a B.S. in Economics from Northern Illinois University, and a Masters and a Doctorate in Theology from the Methodist seminary at Northwestern University in Evanston, IL. He served in Vietnam with the U.S. Army in Military Intelligence. Cary lives in Texas.