Vehicular attack at gates of NSA headquarters ends exactly how you’d expect

By Robert Laurie —— Bio and Archives--February 14, 2018
Surrounding roads are closed, helicopters are up, and the President has been briefed after a black SUV apparently tried to ram the gates of the NSA’s Fort Meade, Maryland headquarters. This is the second such attack in three years and, just like the last one, it’s ended in a hail of bullets. No one’s talking about perpetrators or motives yet, but they are confirming there have been three injuries - including the driver of the attacking vehicle.
The FBI is currently on the scene launching an investigation.
CBS News has been covering the situation via their Twitter feed:
We’ll have more details when - and given the NSA’s legendary secrecy “if” - they’re released.
