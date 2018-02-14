Vehicular attack at gates of NSA headquarters ends exactly how you’d expect



Surrounding roads are closed, helicopters are up, and the President has been briefed after a black SUV apparently tried to ram the gates of the NSA’s Fort Meade, Maryland headquarters. This is the second such attack in three years and, just like the last one, it’s ended in a hail of bullets. No one’s talking about perpetrators or motives yet, but they are confirming there have been three injuries - including the driver of the attacking vehicle.

The FBI is currently on the scene launching an investigation.

CBS News has been covering the situation via their Twitter feed:

There is breaking news of a shooting outside the NSA headquarters in Fort Meade, Maryland. There appears to be an SUV with bullet holes in the windshield parked near the entrance to the NSA. Details are still developing. pic.twitter.com/ArLelbWfZ8 — CBS News (@CBSNews) February 14, 2018





