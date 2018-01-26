Brownback Confirmed as Religious Liberty Ambassador

In the ambassadorship, Gov. Brownback will lead the Office of International Religious Freedom, which is under the umbrella of the State Department and charged with promoting religious freedom as a foreign policy objective. The Office of International Religious Freedom monitors religious persecution and discrimination worldwide, recommends and implements policies in respective regions or countries, and develops programs to promote religious freedom.

Mr. Brownback has been Governor of Kansas since 2011 and served as a U.S. Senator and a U.S. Representative in the House of Representatives from Kansas. While a member of the Senate, he worked actively on the issue of religious freedom in multiple countries and was a key sponsor of the International Religious Freedom Act of 1998.



“I applaud President Trump for nominating Gov. Sam Brownback and the Senate for confirming him as Ambassador-at-Large for International Religious Freedom at the State Department,” said Mat Staver, Founder and Chairman of Liberty Counsel. “It is sad, however, that every Democrat put partisanship over religious freedom. Innocent people around the world are imprisoned, tortured, and persecuted for their faith. Christians and religious minorities are suffering more persecution than at any time in history. Gov. Brownback has proven that he will fight for religious freedom and will do an excellent job defending this sacred freedom around the world,” said Staver.