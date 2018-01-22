Subscribe to Canada Free Press for FREE

Welcome to your idiocy, Chuck

Chuck Schumer 2013: It would be the ‘politics of idiocy’ to shut down the government over immigratio



The current government shutdown, which is no big deal but is presented by the media as a mini-apocalypse, is almost entirely the work of Chuck Schumer. Yes, Nancy Pelosi helped, but it looks like Schumer is really the ringleader. As Dan wrote here, Democrats got all excited about having the votes to shut down the government, and they did just that. So, what does Schumer think about the shutdown now that it’s happened?

Here’s a quote from the man himself: “I believe in immigration reform. What if I persuaded my caucus to say I’m going to shut the government down, I’m going to not pay our bills unless I get my way. It’s a politics of idiocy, of confrontation, of paralysis.” Oh, wait. I’m sorry… That’s Chuck Schumer back in 2013. At the time, Schumer was busily weaponizing public opinion against Republicans. Here’s the video: Now, now, Chuck. We know you just persuaded your caucus to shut down the government in pursuit of immigration reform, but don’t be so hard on yourself. You’re not an idiot. You’re just a craven, shameless, exploitative, power-mad ideologue.

