As always, trying to have it both ways

‘Conservatives obsessed with Hillary?’ ...Ask liberals who can’t stop cheering her Grammy appearance



If you’ve spent any time at all in the internet’s political arena, you’ve likely seen liberals offer some version of the following: “Conservatives,” they say, “are obsessed with Hillary Clinton.”

“Hillary lost,” they say, “but Republicans just can’t stop talking about her, because they hate her so much! Oh, and she really won because the popular vote matters!” “Maybe the Trump-fluffers should let Hillary enjoy her retirement and worry about their Cheeto messiah!’ The truth is, we’d love to stop talking about Hillary. Yes, some of us would like to see her prosecuted for her myriad crimes but most people on the right think Hillary’s an empty pantsuit who’s taken up enough of our time. We’d love nothing more than to let Hillary wander off into the sunset and enjoy her retirement. ...Except she won’t do that. Unlike the rest of history’s political losers, Hillary is hellbent on remaining in the spotlight. She’ll do anything - no matter how lame - in her quest to prove that she’s still relevant, super-woke, and in-touch with today’s groovy, hip, youth culture. This sappy gag from last night’s Grammy awards is a prime example: Hillary Clinton. Reading ‘Fire and Fury.’ (via CBS) pic.twitter.com/TSNzBAQih2 — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) January 29, 2018

In case you’re unaware, the Grammys are a formerly-important awards ceremony that ceased to be relevant around the same time as the record industry. It now trades solely in focus-tested, mass-market, musical pablum and “sick burns” like a Presidential loser reading a largely-disgraced book. As you can hear in the clip, the audience (which is probably composed entirely of west coast group-thinkers) ate it up - precisely because they know everyone will be talking about it. If there’s an upside to all of this, it’s that this is exactly the kind of condescending garbage that cost Hillary the election in the first place. It’s also the type of thing that’s gutting a variety of entertainment industries, from movies to the NFL. The takeaway here is that the Democrat faithful still haven’t figured that out. The more they do this, the more they’ll lose. Dems, if you want to help Trump get re-elected, please do. Keep talking down to his supporters, and make sure Hillary stays front and center.

Robert Laurie’s column is distributed by HermanCain.com, which can be found at HermanCain.com

