COVER-UP OF RIGHTS VIOLATIONS IN HIGH RIVER FORCED ENTRIES

On August 7, 2014, a telephone poll of all listed phone numbers in High River, Alberta showed that 53 percent of High River respondents would refuse orders to evacuate their homes in the event of another flood. On September 9, 2016 another telephone poll of all listed phone numbers in High River produced similar results: less than half of High River residents trust the RCMP to protect their homes and property in the event of another emergency evacuation order. No newspaper has reported the results of these polls (or the other two telephone polls conducted for the National Firearms Association) and no government has bothered to conduct an independent poll to verify or clarify these results.

Why is the trust in the RCMP specifically, and the government in general, still broken among High River residents? Because the whole truth has never been fully disclosed to High River residents, the public and the media explaining how hundreds of troops (RCMP officers and soldiers ) went so out of control in High River in the days following the 2013 flood, violating their Charter rights to privacy, their rights to be secure from unreasonable search and seizure and their fundamental property rights guaranteed under the Canadian Bill of Rights and United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights .

Below are details of seven cases where the federal and provincial governments are trying to keep the rights violations away from public and media scrutiny. Links to the actual documents are in the highlighted sentences.

High River rights violations not repeated in Fort McMurray

Although Public Safety Minister Goodale hasn’t answered my High River letters to him since his appointment, he obviously knows that Charter rights of High River residents were violated following the 2013 flood because he did not allow the RCMP to repeat the mistakes they made to berepeated when Fort McMurray was evacuated during the fire in 2016. Here is what the Minister said on May 8, 2016:

Minister Goodale: “The RCMP have been conducting a door-to-door inventory in Fort McMurray quite literally going to every doorstep to simply check on the state of the property and so forth and they expect to have that inventory completed by probably the end of the day today.”

The media then asked: “Minister, the RCMP, during the floods in Calgary and High River the RCMP… there was some controversy over doing that inventory, the gun grab, that kind of thing. Are there any safeguards in place to, you know, allay the concerns of any residents of Fort McMurray who might be worried about the same thing [happening here]?”

Goodale: “I wouldn’t expect a repeat of that problem.”

Media: “Why?”

Goodale: “Because the RCMP will be following the law very closely and they will be making sure that, uh, that all of people, that everyone’s individual rights will be properly respected.”

What good can come from keeping these records secret?

Trust cannot be restored among High River residents by keeping the truth from them using exemptions in Access to Information and Freedom of Information Acts. Trust cannot be restored without telling High River residents why our Charter of Rights and Freedoms did not protect them from this egregious violation of their right to privacy and their right not to have their homes entered without lawful excuse or authority followed by the unlawful search of their homes and unwarranted seizure of private property from a number of those homes. No good can come from continuing to hide these records from the people of High River.

Release the records or call a judicial inquiry!

If you think that a judicial inquiry is the only way to bring an end to this four and a half year coverup of the rights violations in High River, please consider joining the other 1,836 persons supporting my petition on Change.org.