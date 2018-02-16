Subscribe to Canada Free Press for FREE

To the left of Barack Obama

Cruz: If dreamers get citizenship, there’s a good chance Trump gets impeached



Yesterday, Ted Cruz appeared on Fox and Friends where he blasted Republicans who are trying to - in his words - gallop to the left o Barack Obama’s immigration policy. As the Senator puts it, DACA gave work permits to around 600,000 illegals. That was unconstitutional, and bad enough, but now some Republicans are trying to out-Obama the former President by lining up to support bills that give citizenship to almost 1.8 million illegals. Host Brian Kilmeade pointed out that it’s simply part of a deal to get other things they want, but Cruz shot back: Cruz: "We promised the American people – the steelworkers, the truck drivers –that we wouldn’t pass amnesty. Republicans should not be going to the left of President Obama and granting a path to citizenship" pic.twitter.com/qxvTzCk2sp — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) February 15, 2018





“If Republican majorities in Congress pass citizenship for millions of people and amnesty, I think it’s quite likely we will lose both houses of Congress and Speaker Nancy Pelosi will impeach President Trump” This echoes something Cruz said in his Senate remarks, which summed up the future facing the GOP should they go for a blanket amnesty: “What I would urge my colleagues is very simple, ask yourselves what you told the voters before election day. Let your conduct after Election Day match what you told the voters. The Democrats, campaigned as the party of amnesty so they’re being true to their promises. They promised amnesty as their priority and they’re being true. But for Republicans, we promised something different. We promised to stand with the working men and women, the union members, the steel workers - the men and women with the calluses on their hands. And I urge every one of us to listen to the working men and women, and to respect the rule of law, and to vote against these misguided proposals.” Cruz believes that, if amnesty is granted, it could well end with nothing less than the impeachment of Donald Trump. “Mark my words. If Republican majorities in Congress pass citizenship for millions of people and amnesty, I think it’s quite likely we will lose both houses of Congress and Speaker Nancy Pelosi will impeach President Trump,”

If the last five or six elections have shown us anything, it’s that without your base, you’re doomed We’ve been down this road too many times to count: GOP members win a major election on the back of a pile of promises, then cave to their opponents and abandon all the guarantees that put them in office. You can watch the entire of Cruz’s comments at the link he provided, but the above section is really the salient part. Ted Cruz is 100% right. If, after basing their 2016 victory on a pile of promises, GOP members think they can toss their base under the bus and walk away unscathed, they’re in for a very rude awakening. Any Congressional Republican who votes for amnesty will face the wrath of the base. If the last five or six elections have shown us anything, it’s that without your base, you’re doomed. In case you missed my remarks on the Senate floor in opposition to the amnesty proposals presented to the Senate, watch them here. -> https://t.co/PIWWEYAUJP — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) February 15, 2018

Robert Laurie’s column is distributed by HermanCain.com, which can be found at HermanCain.com

Be sure to “like” Robert Laurie over on Facebook and follow him on Twitter. You’ll be glad you did.