Balanced budget, debt reduction, axing carbon tax, ending corporate welfare among CTF recommendations

CTF releases federal pre-budget submission



OTTAWA, ON: The Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) today released its 2018 pre-budget submission to the federal government. The CTF is calling on the Trudeau government to return to a balanced budget, pay down federal debt, abandon its ill-advised carbon tax and put an end to corporate welfare spending. “The Liberals campaigned on ‘modest’ deficits leading to $25 billion in new debt,” said Wudrick, “Instead, we’re on track for at least $80 billion in additional debt, with absolutely no plan to get back to balance. This government needs to put forward a plan to get back to balance and start reducing the debt load on future generations.”

As of 2018, Canada’s federal debt stands at $649 billion with interest payments in the last year alone costing Canadians taxpayers approximately $26 billion (which is more than the government spent on National Defence). Since 1990, Canadians have spent more than $1.3 trillion dollars on paying interest on public debt. In addition to balanced budgets and debt repayment, the CTF eleven-point submission calls for: Ending “tax-on-tax” double taxation for goods such as gasoline

Ending all spending on corporate welfare and “regional development”

Axing the federal carbon tax

No new taxes on small business

Repealing the escalator tax on alcohol

Resisting any demands for new sugar or fat taxes;

Passing a Truth in Budgeting Act

Undertaking a core spending review to identify $14 billion in waste by 2019-20vControlling government sector pay and benefits

Major reform of Canada’s Employment Insurance system The CTF’s 2018 federal pre-budget submission can be downloaded HERE.

Canadian Taxpayers Federation

