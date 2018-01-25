Subscribe to Canada Free Press for FREE

America is back on track to burst its seams of energy and economic development.

Davos globalists experience what they engineered



As globalist billionaires and politicians gather for the World Economic Forum in Davos Switzerland, they are encouraged to take forty-five minutes out of their busy schedule to “walk in the shoes” of a refugee. As much as benevolent organizations tout this as an opportunity to share the heartache of a refugee’s experience, it is more an exercise in hubris than compassion. Consider that it is the unchecked avarice of most of the participants that has created the circumstances upending lives and displacing populations. These economic movers and shakers’ vision of a global community is one that allows them free access to sack nations for their own profit. The global regime that WEF participants peddle and carry out is the very avenue by which average citizens are placed at risk of losing their homes, their livelihoods and their countries to strife and civil war.

Curtailing energy generation and consumption If nothing else, world leaders who hype climate change and universal tolerance (all the while instigating the opposite) are those who have turned, not just the third world but, Europe and Scandinavia into ungovernable regions. Their intransigent stance that proven economic systems, through which they amassed their own fortunes, are now unworthy for future generations to seek a better life. Once having gained overwhelming financial success for themselves, these super achievers and manipulators draw the line behind them that the masses should not cross. Control of their economic environment entails controlling the environment in general through the devices of curtailing energy generation and consumption for everyone but themselves and their cronies. It is this design that has forged conflict across the planet, forcing population shifts that are disfiguring national boundaries and destroying cultures in its wake. Having incurred the circumstances that created most of the migrations, is it then irony or mockery that the WEF attendees might experience in taking a tour of a refugee’s life? Chagrin or guilt would never cross their minds. Demonstrating how free enterprise in a free world is what builds economic growth President Trump and a few other equal opportunity protagonists are prepared to crash the Davos conclave of wealth manipulators, demonstrating how free enterprise in a free world is what builds economic growth. He is proving that an unshackled marketplace is the basis of wealth creation, contradicting the global scheme to limit energy and prosperity that is endorsed by the majority of WEF attendees. Let Macron, Merkel and mega-wealthmongering globalists promote a one-world economy that debases the individual entrepreneurial spirit in favor of all suffering under the spreading (everyone else’s) wealth religion. America is back on track to burst its seams of energy and economic development.

Former newspaper publisher, A. Dru Kristenev, grew up in the publishing industry working every angle of a paper, from ad composition and sales, to personnel management, copy writing, and overseeing all editorial content. During her tenure as a news professional, Kristenev traveled internationally as both a representative of the paper and non-profit organizations.

Since 2007, Kristenev has authored four fact-filled political suspense novels, the Baron Series, and two non-fiction books, all available on Amazon.

ChangingWind (changingwind.org) is a solutions-centered Christian ministry.

Donate Here