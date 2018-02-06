Subscribe to Canada Free Press for FREE

No more hands-off or wrist-slaps. We, the People demand justice. At long last.

Deep Destruction by the Enemies Within

The phony hue-and-cry from the disloyal Democrat Party, that Trump and the Republicans are out to smear and besmirch the ever-so-pristine FBI is just the latest in their massive cover-up of criminal corruption of our government that has been going on since at least the 1990s. Today’s college students and millennials were too young, or not even born, when the Clintons were caught with as many as 900 FBI files containing security clearance information on individuals considered political enemies of the Clintons. Hillary Clinton’s actual - not figurative - fingerprints were found on the documents. But like everything else where Democrats have been caught red-handed (pun intended?), the Clintons were “exonerated”. The person(s) at the FBI responsible for providing the files was never named, much less disciplined/fired/prosecuted. Thus, the notion that the FBI is squeaky clean, and that the Democrats have not turned it into a political bludgeon to bash conservatives and Republicans with, is pure, unadulterated, bald-faced lying, ________(fill in the blank).

The list of Clinton “scandals” is huge, and they got away with all of them. The cover-ups were crude, but when the political Establishment on both sides goes into Protect Your Own mode, We, the People don’t stand a chance of seeing justice done. Occasionally, a low-ranking scapegoat will be sacrificed, but the real guilty parties, the high level politicos, never even get a slap on the wrist. G.W. Bush, for whatever reason(s) allowed the Democrats to continue their destructive rampages throughout his two terms as president. He rolled over and let them drive two of his attorneys general out of office, and hamstring him in his pursuit of the Iraq and Afghanistan wars among many other things. And then came Obama.

Obama is the epitome of political fraud and corruption. His entire personal history was locked up, safe from the prying eyes of the American Public. Instead of the true picture of a dope and cigarette smoking, radical Muslim sympathizer, and racist, America-hating communist, the media created a totally fake image of a brilliant scholar, concerned only with the well-being of the country he wanted to destroy. With the total backing of the Ministry of Leftist Propaganda, aka, the “mainstream” media, and orders from myriad fascist puppet-master Democrat billionaires and multi-millionaires like George Soros and Tom Steyers, Obama and his cronies, including Hillary Clinton, proceeded to compile their own list of “scandals”: Fast and Furious Mexican cartel gun running scheme;

Solyndra, and many more “green energy” scams;

Obamacare website scandal;

Seal Team chopper shot down;

Clinton foundation fleecing Haiti earthquake funds;

IRS targeting conservatives;

Uranium One, U.S. uranium sale to Russia;

Benghazi attacks and the rape and murder of American Ambassador and personal Clinton friend, J. Christopher Stevens;

Iran Deal with Cash Bribery, and Hezbollah drug running allowed;

Massive influx of illegals and refugees invited in by Obama to transform the USA;

Boston marathon, Orlando, San Bernardino Islamic Jihadist attacks;

Kate Steinle murder, brought massive illegal immigrant violent crime wave to the forefront;

The botched handling of the Syrian Civil War intervention that allowed the rise of ISIS;

Massive migrant/refugee crisis;

EU plagued by massive migrant invasion and militant attacks;

Clinton email scandal in which Team Clinton “loses/destroys” 30,000 emails, and over 20 devices ordered turned in;

Planned parenthood busted selling body parts, but not charged, much less prosecuted;

Police officers attacked all over the USA by Black Lives Matter sympathizers;

Wikileaks revelations on inside DNC/MSM propaganda machine;

Weiner laptop National Security scandal;

Voter fraud and foreign investment in Clinton campaign;

Awan brothers scandal;

Comey / Lynch cover up;

Violent, Brown-shirt Antifa rises up…

…just to name a few of the more obvious ones. Few, if any Democrats, and certainly zero higher-ups, were ever held responsible for these outrages and flagrant violations of ethics and the law. Given what he has been up against since he first announced his candidacy for president, Donald Trump has done a truly remarkable job. However, he has committed one major error. He has allowed WAY too many Obama hold-overs and their running-dog accomplices in the federal bureaucracy to remain in their positions of power and influence. These so-called Deep State people are incredibly dangerous enemies of our individual freedom, of the liberty granted by to us by God, as explained in our Declaration of Independence and codified in our Constitution. Their actions have, as the exposure in the now-unclassified memo on the FISA fraud has shown, were not simply more Democrat dirty tricks, but an all-out attempt to undermine the Republican opposition and in 3rd World totalitarian fashion steal a presidential election, and when that failed, to attempt to undermine, and thus, overthrow our legally and duly elected president. In other words, they attempted a coup d’état. Every one of the people involved, in the FBI, the Department of Justice, the Congress, and the media, and those trying to cover it up or justify it, top to bottom, needs to be brought to justice. What they have done amounts to no less than treason. No more hands-off or wrist-slaps. We, the People demand justice. At long last.

The son of a German immigrant, I am an archaeologist by profession, with a BA from Metropolitan State College of Denver, and an MA from Leicester University, in England. Over the years, I have lived and worked all over the country, and traveled in Canada, Mexico, Central and South America, Europe, Australia, and Japan. I sincerely believe in the old saying, “America, love it or leave it.”