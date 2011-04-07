Subscribe to Canada Free Press for FREE

The hottest of hot takes

Democrat media: Boy, these uprisings against Iranian Mullahs sure are a lot like the fight against T

By —— Bio and Archives--January 3, 2018

Comments | Print Friendly | Subscribe | Email Us

Democrat media: Boy, these uprisings against Iranian Mullahs sure are a lot like the fight against Trump!
If there’s one thing the modern left loves more than anything else, it’s a hyperbolic false equivalence. The crazier and more outlandish the comparison, the better.

Thanksgiving? Why, that’s just a celebration of genocide!

Capitalism? Why, that’s the rape of planet Earth.

Eating a steak? That’s the rape of planet Earth AND genocide.

Donald Trump is the big bad boogeyman du jour

Christianity? Don’t even get me started.

Pretty much everything else - no matter how innocent - is a symbol of America’s inherent racism. On and on it goes. Whether it’s a tradition, a religion, a patriotic holiday, or just a random thing you enjoy, there’s a progressive out there who desperately wants to educate you about its evils.

These days, of course, Donald Trump is the big bad boogeyman du jour.  ...And if there’s one thing that liberals know, it’s that he’s an awful lot like the totalitarian fascists running Iran.  In fact, the fight against Trump is just like the current Iranian anti-regime protests.

America, as you must know, is probably getting ready for the national subjugation of women and the stoning of gays! We’re “just like” Iran!

Continued below...

Also, President Trump has blocked some people from his Twitter feed!  Gasp!  That oh-so-complete lack of free speech is “just like” the absolute fascism in Iran!

Don’t try to argue.  It’s TOTALLY the same thing.

Why, according to geniuses like Stephen Colbert, Trump shouldn’t even be talking about Iran!  He should just shut up - like Obama did - and let the mullahs crack down on the protesters because he’s “not very nuanced.”

 

By the way, in case you’re not aware, fake feminist and left-wing hero Linda Sarsour is pretty sure that Trump’s travel ban is just like the violent threats Iranian women face at the hands of their theocratic overlords…

Apparently, we should be sending the Mullahs a few $billion more so they can buy bullets…

TWITTER

Robert Laurie -- Bio and Archives | Comments

Robert Laurie’s column is distributed by HermanCain.com, which can be found at HermanCain.com

Be sure to “like” Robert Laurie over on Facebook and follow him on Twitter. You’ll be glad you did.

Commenting Policy

Please adhere to our commenting policy to avoid being banned. As a privately owned website, we reserve the right to remove any comment and ban any user at any time.

Comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal or abusive attacks on other users may be removed and result in a ban.
-- Follow these instructions on registering: