Subscribe to Canada Free Press for FREE

The hottest of hot takes

Democrat media: Boy, these uprisings against Iranian Mullahs sure are a lot like the fight against T

Donald Trump is the big bad boogeyman du jour Christianity? Don’t even get me started. Pretty much everything else - no matter how innocent - is a symbol of America’s inherent racism. On and on it goes. Whether it’s a tradition, a religion, a patriotic holiday, or just a random thing you enjoy, there’s a progressive out there who desperately wants to educate you about its evils. These days, of course, Donald Trump is the big bad boogeyman du jour. ...And if there’s one thing that liberals know, it’s that he’s an awful lot like the totalitarian fascists running Iran. In fact, the fight against Trump is just like the current Iranian anti-regime protests. America, as you must know, is probably getting ready for the national subjugation of women and the stoning of gays! We’re “just like” Iran!

Continued below... Also, President Trump has blocked some people from his Twitter feed! Gasp! That oh-so-complete lack of free speech is “just like” the absolute fascism in Iran! Trump bars Americans on Twitter but tells Iran to unblock social media sites https://t.co/6IIlxHI4MY pic.twitter.com/kHBaBvOLfb — Newsweek (@Newsweek) January 2, 2018 Don’t try to argue. It’s TOTALLY the same thing. Why, according to geniuses like Stephen Colbert, Trump shouldn’t even be talking about Iran! He should just shut up - like Obama did - and let the mullahs crack down on the protesters because he’s “not very nuanced.” 3 reasons why Iranian-American @MazJobrani doesn’t like Trump talking about the Iran protests.



I don’t like him.



He hasn’t been a friend of the Iranian people (i.e. travel ban).



This is a very nuanced situation, I don’t know if you’ve noticed, Trump is not very nuanced. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/NIAYxp8GKC — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) January 3, 2018

By the way, in case you’re not aware, fake feminist and left-wing hero Linda Sarsour is pretty sure that Trump’s travel ban is just like the violent threats Iranian women face at the hands of their theocratic overlords… After 5 days of protest, 15 dead, millions of women risking their lives fighting for freedom, and not a single word of support from @womensmarch’s @lsarsour. #FakeFeminist pic.twitter.com/vJObOot0Sh — The Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) January 2, 2018 Apparently, we should be sending the Mullahs a few $billion more so they can buy bullets…

Robert Laurie’s column is distributed by HermanCain.com, which can be found at HermanCain.com

Be sure to “like” Robert Laurie over on Facebook and follow him on Twitter. You’ll be glad you did.