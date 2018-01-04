Subscribe to Canada Free Press for FREE

Here we go again...

DOJ preparing new investigation into Hillary emails, Huma Abedin, & the handling of classified mater

Then, Dan asked who exactly was calling the shots at the DOJ, if it wasn’t Donald Trump. After all, if Trump wants an investigation, he should be able to order one in his capacity as the nation’s chief law enforcement officer. Dan and I both speculated that, perhaps, that’s exactly what he’d done via a series of tweets. Now, thanks to the Daily Beast, we know that’s exactly what’s happened. Jeff Sessions is aware that Trump wants to dig back into the previous administration’s “carelessness,” and he’s ordering DOJ officials to do just that. Justice Department officials are taking a fresh look at Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server while she served as secretary of State, The Daily Beast has learned. An ally of Attorney General Jeff Sessions who is familiar with the thinking at the Justice Department’s Washington headquarters described it as an effort to gather new details on how Clinton and her aides handled classified material. Officials’ questions include how much classified information was sent over Clinton’s server; who put that information into an unclassified environment, and how; and which investigators knew about these matters and when. The Sessions ally also said officials have questions about immunity agreements that Clinton aides may have made. A former senior DOJ official familiar with department leadership’s thinking said officials there are acutely aware of demands from President Donald Trump that they look into Clinton’s use of a private email server while secretary of State—and that they lock up her top aide, Huma Abedin.

Threaten Abedin with jail time over her laptop and I wouldn’t be surprised if she sings like a canary In other words, they’re looking for answers that - thanks to Clinton’s own testimony and James Comey’s infamous presser - most of us already know. Hillary was well beyond careless with her private server, Huma had classified material in unsecured accounts, and the whole thing was designed to avoid exactly this type of scrutiny. We’ll see where all this goes, but I’d just leave you with thought: It may be true that President Trump wants Huma Abedin “locked up.” It seems obvious that she’s guilty of a variety of offenses that would land less well-connected people in the slammer. However, I’d be willing to bet that she’s less of a target than she is a pressure point. Huma Abedin is as “inside” the Clinton machine as you can possibly get, yet she’s also completely exposed to criminal prosecution. That’s a rarity for a family that has been nothing if not careful about the loyalty of its associations. ....If you’re looking to hook a bigger fish, threaten Abedin with jail time over her laptop and I wouldn’t be surprised if she sings like a canary.

