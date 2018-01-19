Subscribe to Canada Free Press for FREE

They're lucky Republicans are honorable people....

Donald Trump Jr. rips Democrat efforts to keep FISA intelligence memo secret



Democrats just love transparency. They’re completely open, honest, and forthright at every opportunity. Assuming, that is, that the transparency in question benefits their party, its members, or its agenda. If it doesn’t…. Well, if it doesn’t, they move en masse to keep potentially damaging material away from the public’s prying eyes. They wouldn’t want to give the riff-raff a peak behind the curtain, would they?

Infamous FISA memo Of course not. So, as Dan told you earlier, they voted to keep the infamous FISA memo secret. That action comes just a week after Dianne Feinstein unilaterally released a transcript of Fusion GPS co-founder Glenn Simpson’s August testimony regarding the “Russian Collusion” probe. Feinstein, as I mentioned here, claimed she had “a bad cold” that may have impaired her judgement in the matter. A: That’s ridiculous B: If your judgment is so shaky that it can be demolished by a bad cold, maybe it’s time to retire. C: Donald Trump Jr. has noticed that the Dems’ love of transparency has seemingly vanished overnight… Weird what happened to Dems screams about transparency etc now that it’s clear they have something to lose. We have been nothing but open despite being maligned for a year over a BS 20 min meeting. Now it’s your turn!!! #releasethememo — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 19, 2018

Continued below... The democrats are lucky Republicans are honorable people. If we played the game like they do the memo would be all over CNN and everywhere else by now. Maybe it’s time we stoop to their level? #releasethememo — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 19, 2018 Feinstein set the precedent. How can anyone complain about releasing the memo at this point? Americans want to know, and should see the truth since the have been force fed a narritive for 18 months. Why not let the truth come out? #releasethememo https://t.co/46z3q4xphA — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 19, 2018 Of course, Democrat supporters are already arguing that the memo is no big deal, represents nothing but smoke and mirrors, and is being employed as a distraction. That may well turn out to be the case. If they’re sure it’s such a non-issue, they should be happy to #ReleaseTheMemo and see their skepticism vindicated.

