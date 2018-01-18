Subscribe to Canada Free Press for FREE

America will not shatter with the truth - America will shatter without the truth. "Don't tell your mother" is the victimizer's watchword in families. "Don't tell the public" is the victimizer's watchword in society

“Don’t Tell Your Mother”



“Don’t tell your mother.” Parents teach their children to recognize these words to warn them of stranger danger. Exposure is the predator’s enemy. “Don’t tell your mother” is the victimizer’s watchword used to silence his/her victims. So it is in politics. The leftist Democrat party has weaponized secrecy for political purposes. Exposure is their enemy. The Mueller “Russian collusion” probe, launched by a falsified dossier financed by the Hillary Clinton campaign and Democratic National Committee to destroy candidate Trump, handed to the FBI by Republican political adversary John McCain, was deceitfully used by the Obama team to secure FISA warrants to spy on the Trump team.

The Mueller investigation designed to destroy President Trump has boomeranged on Obama by exposing the serious criminal actions taken by his administration to destroy candidate Trump and elect Obama’s legacy candidate Hillary Clinton. Mueller’s probe found no evidence of wrongdoing by President Trump and the only Russian collusion exposed by the investigation belongs to Hillary/Obama who sold Russia 20% of our uranium. Yet the probe continues. Mueller’s campaign to destroy President Trump has exposed the staggering abuse of power by Obama’s administration in deliberately using the salacious dossier to secure FISA warrants to spy on Trump. Watergate was five bungling burglars - Obamagate involves his FBI, CIA, DOJ and the colluding mainstream media for censoring and manipulating factual coverage of this massive abuse of power. Yet the probe continues. On 1.18.18 members of the House said they viewed a “shocking” classified memo allegedly detailing abuse of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) by senior Justice Department and Federal Bureau of Investigations officials in relation to the investigation of the Trump campaign and called for it to be declassified and available to the public immediately. The Democrats responded with “Don’t tell your mother.”

It is extremely troubling that Democrats do not want this intel report alleging surveillance abuse made public. Why? Silence protects the predator not the victim. Candidate Donald Trump was the victim in this horrendous abuse of power. President Trump is the victim in the ongoing Mueller “investigation” designed to associate President Trump’s name with collusion. How? The colluding mainstream media knowingly continues to pummel the public with dishonest associations between President Trump and Russia. Instead of pursuing the stunning collusion between Hillary and Russia in the Uranium One deal, and the shocking news of illegally obtained Obama FISA warrants, the partisan mainstream media deliberately repeats President Trump’s name in the same sentence as Russia to create more false associations and the inference of wrongdoing. Government transparency is essential to freedom. There are, of course legitimate national security secrets but we are not talking about them. We are talking about the scandalous pattern of weaponizing government institutions for political purposes that is the legacy of Obama’s anti-American lawless presidency. So why isn’t the scandal being reported? The Leftist Democrat Party has closed ranks and voted against transparency. Why? Because allowing transparency on the dossier issue leads to exposure of the greater issue - the Leftist attempt to delegitimize the presidency of President Trump. America-first President Donald Trump is the existential enemy of the Leftist goal to destroy American democracy and replace it with socialism. Allowing the public to see the incriminating information against Obama and his posse would expose the left-wing liberal narrative that has been disguised by the Democrat Party and their colluding mainstream media.

Continued below... Obamagate is not about one man and his treachery Obamagate is not about one man and his treachery. Obamagate is the story of one man deceitfully leading a national campaign to destroy America from within by politicizing its institutions and colluding with the mainstream media to hide the crimes. Obamagate is about secrecy and Obama’s broken promises to the American people for transparency. The victim in Obamagate is the American people who were promised truth and transparency and received lies and secrecy. Silence always protects the victimizer - silence never protects the victim. It is shocking, destabilizing, and extremely disillusioning to realize the ugly truth about Obama’s administration which presented itself as America’s advocate but was really America’s enemy. House members must absorb the depth and breadth of Obama’s lawlessness, make it public and bring those responsible to justice. We have reached the tipping point in America. It is time for promised transparency to become real transparency. America will not shatter with the truth - America will shatter without the truth. “Don’t tell your mother” is the victimizer’s watchword in families. “Don’t tell the public” is the victimizer’s watchword in society. It is time to “Tell the public.”

Linda Goudsmit is a devoted wife to husband Rob and they are the parents of four children and the grandparents of four. She and Rob owned and operated a girls clothing store in Michigan for 40 years and retired a few years ago to the beaches of sunny Florida. A graduate of the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor (B.A. in English literature), Linda has a lifelong commitment to learning and is an avid reader and observer of life. She is the author of Dear America: Who’s Driving the Bus? as well as a children’s series in development, Mimi’s STRATEGY. It is with pride and humility that she is sharing her thoughts, observations, and philosophy of behavior in the many articles she has written that are featured on this website.

See Linda’s Pundicity page and website. Contact Linda at [email protected]