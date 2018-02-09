Drain VA Cesspool

Things are getting worse at the Los Angeles VA under the Trump Administration and it’s because he trusted a carry-over of the Obama Administration, while the VA is still part of the deep state that’s working in opposition to President Trump.

New Leadership is definitely needed at the—VA from the top on down!

Attached is a 2014 letter to then VA secretary McDonald—and make no mistake—the Westside wealth and power continues to control the most corrupt VA in the nation.

See attached license agreement with the VA and Veterans Park Conservancy, a wealthy / powerful homeowner group that had an illegal, rent-free sharing agreement to build a public park on 16 acres of VA property, is now receiving a $393,000 “reimbursement” for the money they purportedly spent building an illegal amphitheater on VA property and were forced to demolish it.

There’s no end to the crime and corruption at the Los Angeles VA while Los Angeles remains our nation’s capital for homeless Veterans and elderly Veterans are arrested for displaying the American Flag.

Time for President Trump to drain the entire VA cesspool.

God Bless America and the Veterans Revolution!

Letter to McDonald (PDF)

VPC Demolishion License (PDF)