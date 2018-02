Subscribe to Canada Free Press for FREE

There's no end to the crime and corruption at the Los Angeles VA while Los Angeles remains our nation's capital for homeless Veterans and elderly Veterans are arrested for displaying the American Flag

Drain VA Cesspool



New Leadership is definitely needed at the—VA from the top on down! Things are getting worse at the Los Angeles VA under the Trump Administration and it’s because he trusted a carry-over of the Obama Administration, while the VA is still part of the deep state that’s working in opposition to President Trump.

Attached is a 2014 letter to then VA secretary McDonald—and make no mistake—the Westside wealth and power continues to control the most corrupt VA in the nation. See attached license agreement with the VA and Veterans Park Conservancy, a wealthy / powerful homeowner group that had an illegal, rent-free sharing agreement to build a public park on 16 acres of VA property, is now receiving a $393,000 “reimbursement” for the money they purportedly spent building an illegal amphitheater on VA property and were forced to demolish it. There’s no end to the crime and corruption at the Los Angeles VA while Los Angeles remains our nation’s capital for homeless Veterans and elderly Veterans are arrested for displaying the American Flag. Time for President Trump to drain the entire VA cesspool. God Bless America and the Veterans Revolution! You’re Fired: Bowman Termination ‘To Knock Shulkin Down A Peg Or Two’ Letter to McDonald (PDF)

VPC Demolishion License (PDF)

Rosebrock is a U.S. Army Veteran, Vietnam War-era, HQ USARHAW, Schofield Barracks. He is Director of the Veterans Revolution and the Old Veterans Guard.

