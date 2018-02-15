Evangelical Pastor, Trump supporter, Mark Burns to seek Gowdy’s seat

By Robert Laurie —— Bio and Archives--February 16, 2018
A few weeks ago, news broke that Trey Gowdy would be leaving politics, abandoning his House seat, and heading off to an unspecified career in the justice system. Yesterday, in an interview with CNN’s Alisyn Camerota, Gowdy said he misses his old job where, as he put it, “facts matter.”
“I miss my old job. I miss the justice system. I like jobs where facts matter, I like jobs where fairness matters. I like jobs, frankly, where the process matters.
...I’m more at peace in jobs that reward fairness and that are fact-centric than I am in Congress.”
Camerota wondered what that means for the hallowed halls of the nation’s capital. “So, facts don’t matter in Congress?”
“I think what matters in Congress is finding a group and then validating or ratifying what they already believe.”
Since Gowdy made his intentions known, a whole gaggle of Republicans and Democrats have announced their plans to take a run at his former gig. As the Greenville news reported, there were at least five GOP and four Dem hopefuls within a week of his announcement. Now we’re adding one more.
An evangelical pastor who as an early and vocal supporter of President Donald Trump said he’s entering the race to succeed Representative Trey Gowdy in South Carolina.
“We need to combat leftist, liberal ideology that’s dividing our nation. It’s creating dependency,” Mark Burns said in an interview. “We need to create opportunities over dependency—dependency is what’s plaguing our low-income communities. As a black man, I’m able to say what white politicians cannot say because they don’t want to be labeled a racist.”
Burns, 38, said he’ll formally launch his campaign for the Republican nomination Friday in a video that highlights his connections to the president, including his fiery speech at the 2016 Republican National Convention, where Trump was nominated.
Gowdy announced last month he won’t seek re-election for a fifth term in his South Carolina district, which includes the cities of Greenville and Spartanburg. Gowdy got 67 percent of the vote in 2016 and the district is considered safely in Republican hands.
Burns currently serves on President Trump’s Faith Advisory Council, and is a regular fixture on TV News shows where he voices his support for the Commander in Chief.
Below, you can see him firing up the crowd at the RNC.
Robert Laurie’s column is distributed by HermanCain.com, which can be found at HermanCain.com
