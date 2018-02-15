Evangelical Pastor, Trump supporter, Mark Burns to seek Gowdy’s seat

An evangelical pastor who as an early and vocal supporter of President Donald Trump said he’s entering the race to succeed Representative Trey Gowdy in South Carolina.

“We need to combat leftist, liberal ideology that’s dividing our nation. It’s creating dependency,” Mark Burns said in an interview. “We need to create opportunities over dependency—dependency is what’s plaguing our low-income communities. As a black man, I’m able to say what white politicians cannot say because they don’t want to be labeled a racist.”

Burns, 38, said he’ll formally launch his campaign for the Republican nomination Friday in a video that highlights his connections to the president, including his fiery speech at the 2016 Republican National Convention, where Trump was nominated.

Gowdy announced last month he won’t seek re-election for a fifth term in his South Carolina district, which includes the cities of Greenville and Spartanburg. Gowdy got 67 percent of the vote in 2016 and the district is considered safely in Republican hands.