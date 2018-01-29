Subscribe to Canada Free Press for FREE

Answers in the Nunes memo?

FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe ‘removed from the Bureau’



This is the guy we were told both Trump and Sessions wanted to fire, but they wouldn’t dare because they feared that Director Christopher Wray would quit if they did. Either Wray backed down on that threat or something came out so damaging that no one could justify keeping McCabe around. Either way, he’s out:

A source confirmed to Fox News that McCabe is taking “terminal leave” – effectively taking vacation until he reaches his planned retirement in a matter of weeks. As such, he will not be reporting to work at the FBI anymore. The move was first reported by NBC News. McCabe has long been a controversial figure at the bureau. Republicans have questioned McCabe’s ties to the Democratic Party, considering his wife ran as a Democrat for a Virginia Senate seat in 2015 and got financial help from a group tied to Clinton family ally Terry McAuliffe. Trump himself tweeted in December: “How can FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, the man in charge, along with leakin’ James Comey, of the Phony Hillary Clinton investigation (including her 33,000 illegally deleted emails) be given $700,000 for wife’s campaign by Clinton Puppets during investigation?”

McCabe is presumably the “Andy” mentioned in the infamous Strzok/Page text exchange about an “insurance policy” McCabe is presumably the “Andy” mentioned in the infamous Strzok/Page text exchange about an “insurance policy” against a Trump presidential victory. This was to be discussed by the two of them in Andy’s office, Strzok said. And as the excerpt says, McCabe’s wife considered running for the U.S. Senate from Virginia, with the expectation of financial help from Clinton crony Terry MacAuliffe, who was then Virginia’s governor. It’s not less of a big deal because McCabe supposedly was getting ready to retire. It’s a bigger deal. Because if the guy’s getting ready to retire anyway, you’re already close to being rid of him. There’s no need to do something drastic to get him out the door when he’s got one foot out anyway. Yet in spite of all that, either Wray or Sessions thought it was necessary to “remove” him from the FBI, effective immediately. Why? And might the answer to that question be contained in the famous Nunes memo that everyone in Congress has seen, but that almost no one else has? We need to know.

