Subscribe to Canada Free Press for FREE

And the Obama Administration knew

FBI informant testifies that Russians funneled money to the Clinton Foundation to facilitate Uranium



“Collusion, collusion, Russia, Russia, Putin, collusion, Russia all the things, collusion, red menace, collusion, former KGB, collusion.” That’s been the Democrat mantra for well over a year now. Trump is evil and is only in office because the Soviet Bear put him there. It’s all nonsense. Hillary lost because she’s horrible and her own party didn’t want her to be the nominee - end of story. However, if you’ve been paying attention, you probably suspect that Democrat claims of “Russian collusion” are part of their most famous long-term pattern. They always accuse Republicans of doing exactly what they themselves have done.

When it comes to alleged Putin interference, we know that it has less to do with 2016 and an awful lot more to do with nuclear power, the Clinton Foundation, and a boatload of cash. Now The Hill is reporting an FBI informant has testified - to three congressional committees - that the Clinton Foundation took gobs of money in exchange for… An FBI informant connected to the Uranium One controversy told three congressional committees in a written statement that Moscow routed millions of dollars to America with the expectation it would be used to benefit Bill Clinton’s charitable efforts while Secretary of State Hillary Clinton quarterbacked a “reset” in US-Russian relations. The informant, Douglas Campbell, said in the statement obtained by The Hill that he was told by Russian nuclear executives that Moscow had hired the American lobbying firm APCO Worldwide specifically because it was in position to influence the Obama administration, and more specifically Hillary Clinton. Campbell said Russian nuclear officials “told me at various times that they expected APCO to apply a portion of the $3 million annual lobbying fee it was receiving from the Russians to provide in-kind support for the Clinton’s Global Initiative,” he added in the testimony. “The contract called for four payments of $750,000 over twelve months. APCO was expected to give assistance free of charge to the Clinton Global Initiative as part of their effort to create a favorable environment to ensure the Obama administration made affirmative decisions on everything from Uranium One to the U.S.-Russia Civilian Nuclear Cooperation agreement.” Democrats are, of course, suddenly abandoning their love of FBI informants. They claim Campbell is not credible. Their problem is that this is far from the first time we’ve heard this. In fact, as The Hill also reported last October, we know that the 100% incorruptible FBI reported pretty much the same thing way back in 2009….

Before the Obama administration approved a controversial deal in 2010 giving Moscow control of a large swath of American uranium, the FBI had gathered substantial evidence that Russian nuclear industry officials were engaged in bribery, kickbacks, extortion and money laundering designed to grow Vladimir Putin’s atomic energy business inside the United States, according to government documents and interviews. They also obtained an eyewitness account — backed by documents — indicating Russian nuclear officials had routed millions of dollars to the U.S. designed to benefit former President Bill Clinton’s charitable foundation during the time Secretary of State Hillary Clinton served on a government body that provided a favorable decision to Moscow, sources told The Hill. Uh-oh. Despite knowing all of that, the Obama Administration went ahead an approved the deal anyway. So, Democrats. You want to talk about collusion? Here’s collusion. ....If you have the stones to admit it. Here’s Sean Hannity discussing the matter…





Robert Laurie’s column is distributed by HermanCain.com, which can be found at HermanCain.com

Be sure to “like” Robert Laurie over on Facebook and follow him on Twitter. You’ll be glad you did.

Please adhere to our commenting policy to avoid being banned. As a privately owned website, we reserve the right to remove any comment and ban any user at any time.Comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal or abusive attacks on other users may be removed and result in a ban.-- Follow these instructions on registering