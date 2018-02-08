FBI informant testifies that Russians funneled money to the Clinton Foundation to facilitate Uranium

However, if you’ve been paying attention, you probably suspect that Democrat claims of “Russian collusion” are part of their most famous long-term pattern. They always accuse Republicans of doing exactly what they themselves have done.

“Collusion, collusion, Russia, Russia, Putin, collusion, Russia all the things, collusion, red menace, collusion, former KGB, collusion.” That’s been the Democrat mantra for well over a year now. Trump is evil and is only in office because the Soviet Bear put him there. It’s all nonsense. Hillary lost because she’s horrible and her own party didn’t want her to be the nominee - end of story.

When it comes to alleged Putin interference, we know that it has less to do with 2016 and an awful lot more to do with nuclear power, the Clinton Foundation, and a boatload of cash.

Now The Hill is reporting an FBI informant has testified - to three congressional committees - that the Clinton Foundation took gobs of money in exchange for…

An FBI informant connected to the Uranium One controversy told three congressional committees in a written statement that Moscow routed millions of dollars to America with the expectation it would be used to benefit Bill Clinton’s charitable efforts while Secretary of State Hillary Clinton quarterbacked a “reset” in US-Russian relations. The informant, Douglas Campbell, said in the statement obtained by The Hill that he was told by Russian nuclear executives that Moscow had hired the American lobbying firm APCO Worldwide specifically because it was in position to influence the Obama administration, and more specifically Hillary Clinton. Campbell said Russian nuclear officials “told me at various times that they expected APCO to apply a portion of the $3 million annual lobbying fee it was receiving from the Russians to provide in-kind support for the Clinton’s Global Initiative,” he added in the testimony. “The contract called for four payments of $750,000 over twelve months. APCO was expected to give assistance free of charge to the Clinton Global Initiative as part of their effort to create a favorable environment to ensure the Obama administration made affirmative decisions on everything from Uranium One to the U.S.-Russia Civilian Nuclear Cooperation agreement.”

Democrats are, of course, suddenly abandoning their love of FBI informants. They claim Campbell is not credible. Their problem is that this is far from the first time we’ve heard this. In fact, as The Hill also reported last October, we know that the 100% incorruptible FBI reported pretty much the same thing way back in 2009….