A smart, deeply sleazy, play

Fox News: Dem FISA rebuttal is a trap for Trump: brimming with sensitive, classified, material



As you know, the Democrats are eager for you to see their “rebuttal” to the claims contained in last Friday’s FISA memo. They want nothing more than to let you feast your eyes on the unarguably exculpatory material they’ve collected. How it will refute the Nunes document is unclear - particularly since no one has argued the basic facts Nunes presented. People have said that they were “cherry-picked” or lacking in “context,” but they aren’t really denying the bullet points. Today, as you can imagine, Democrats are claiming they want the President to release their rebuttal as quickly as possible. ...But do they?

As Fox reports, the whole thing may be a trap. The Democratic rebuttal to a highly publicized GOP memo alleging government surveillance abuse is filled with sensitive details, a source told Fox News – claiming this was done intentionally to pressure the White House to either block the memo’s release or significantly redact it. The claim comes after the House Intelligence Committee voted Monday to approve the release of the Democratic document. “We think this will help inform the public of the many distortions and inaccuracies in the majority memo,” California Rep. Adam Schiff, the top Democrat on the panel, told reporters. The White House will now review the memo before deciding on possible redactions or objections, as it did with the Republican memo that ultimately was released in full last Friday. So, they’ve created something designed to corner President Trump in a “damned if you do, damned if you don’t” situation.

If the President releases their memo, they’ll accuse him of exposing sources, materials, and methods. It won’t matter that they put those in their own memo, because the media will carry water for them. If Trump refuses to release the memo, or releases it in a heavily redacted form, they’ll accuse him of hiding pertinent, damning, facts. Assuming the Fox report is true, there’s only one solution. Release the Dem rebuttal, in its entirety, accompanied by a set of secondary documents. The first of these would refute its contents. The second would be an accompanying outline of everything Dems included that could be connected in any way to national security - no matter how minute or tenuous that connection may be. Then, offer a list of every Democrat who voted to release the material despite knowing the dangers it posed. The time for games is over. If they want to release their rebuttal, release it - unredacted - and then go to the mattresses. Transparency is good. Call their bluff.

