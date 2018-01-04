Subscribe to Canada Free Press for FREE

Keith Ellison is pro-clubbing!

Guess which top-level Democrat just tweeted his love of violent Antifa thuggery…



Make no mistake. Most of the progressive left loves Antifa. The organization is vocally pro-violence, pro-beatings, and it loves seeing rioters silence free speech. To them, the effort to expand the federal government, eliminate U.S. borders, and redistribute every last cent of wealth is more than a political battle. When government is your God, your cause becomes a holy crusade. Disagree with them and you’re a fascist. So, for most of Antifa’s members and supporters, violence is A-OK.

AntiFa Handbook That doesn’t play well at the polls, though, so sympathetic Dems never say it openly. In public, they condemn, distance themselves, and tsk-tsk. ...Unless you’re DNC deputy Chairman Keith Ellison. Apparently, if you’re Keith Ellison - the number two Democrat in the country - you are loud and proud about your love of Antifa’s call to violence. Thank Mr. Ellison. It’s good to know that the Democratic Party’s second in command wants to see a violent revolution. Republicans, please. Make sure this ends up in as many 2018 and 2020 campaign ads as possible. At @MoonPalaceBooks and I just found the book that strike fear in the heart of @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/r81nYoeqpL — Rep. Keith Ellison (@keithellison) January 3, 2018

Robert Laurie’s column is distributed by HermanCain.com, which can be found at HermanCain.com

Be sure to “like” Robert Laurie over on Facebook and follow him on Twitter. You’ll be glad you did.