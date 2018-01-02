Happy New Year 2018: Now how do you make it a real turning point?

If they are happy with the current outcomes in their life, then we wish them continued success. If they are not happy with the outcomes in their life, then wishing and praying might do little good.

For me, it means I’m praying that the new year will go better for someone personally, professionally and politically than the previous year. But that can’t happen if the person does not do something to achieve better outcomes.

If you do want better outcomes in the new year then start with personal habits like diet and exercise. It’s not enough just to have new year’s resolutions without a determined plan to change things.

Inadequate personal and family financial budgeting can cause stress and negatively affect your health. Not many of us have the luxury of income always exceeding expenditures by so much that you don’t have to worry about it. I certainly don’t have that luxury, especially as I get older.

Professionally, never quit a job without another job has always been my advice to my grown, gone and gainfully employed children. Finding what you consider the “perfect” job or profession is a journey, not a destination. For some people it takes longer than others. But have a plan, an outlook or some reachable goals.

Politically, I have often said we can only save the savable. But that’s becoming more and more challenging in today’s politically toxic environment. Even so, we must continue to give it our best efforts for our children’s and grandchildren’s sakes.

When no Democrats in Congress can vote yes on any major legislation advanced by Republicans and the president, that’s truly toxic and dangerous to all of our futures. The liberal media do not help the situation by routinely parroting liberal soundbites and intentional misperceptions.

So happy new year! We’ve got a lot of work to do.

Now is the time to kick it up a notch.