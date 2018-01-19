House Votes to Protect Abortion Survivors

Known as H.R. 4712, the bill “amends the federal criminal code to require any health care practitioner who is present when a child is born alive following an abortion or attempted abortion to: (1) exercise the same degree of care as reasonably provided to any other child born alive at the same gestational age, and (2) ensure that such child is immediately admitted to a hospital. The term ‘born alive’ means the complete expulsion or extraction from his or her mother, at any stage of development, who after such expulsion or extraction breathes or has a beating heart, pulsation of the umbilical cord, or definite movement of voluntary muscles, regardless of whether the umbilical cord has been cut.”

An individual who violates the provisions of this bill is subject to a criminal fine, up to five years in prison, or both. However, mothers will never be held criminally accountable.



“It is timely and appropriate that the House passed the Born-Alive Abortion Survivor’s Protection Act during this year’s annual March for Life Rally,” said Mat Staver, Founder and Chairman of Liberty Counsel. “As thousands of Americans have gathered on the National Mall and marched to the Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill to take a stand for the sanctity of life, we commend these legislators for choosing to save the lives of innocent babies who survive abortion. It’s time to stop committing human genocide in this nation. We must make the womb a safe place in America again, and today’s vote is a positive step in that direction. I call upon the Senate to pass this bill. I also call upon the Senate to defund Planned Parenthood,” said Staver.