Subscribe to Canada Free Press for FREE

I told you Horny Bill would be an anchor around our necks

How in Hell did my name get attached to your problems, Hillary?

Born beneath a loaf of ‘wry’ bread that took time to rise, Dag Barkley came into the world on the Fourth of July. A long-time patriot of the American flag-waving sort, his cartoons are about opening the eyes to what is happening in the world, one panel of sadly-true humor at a time.