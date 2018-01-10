Subscribe to Canada Free Press for FREE

She's one of the biggest deceptions in the world today, and when people I see in church every Sunday are buying into it, something is very wrong.

If you claim to be a disciple of Christ and you’re slobbering over Oprah, you’d better watch this



I can hardly even be bothered to care about the presidential talk. For crying out loud, we’re three years away from any election. I know, I know, the political pundit’s response is that fundraising starts now, and a little over a year from now we’re having the first primary debates. Fine. Obsess over that. If and when Oprah decides to run for president, I’ll deal with her candidacy just as I dealt with Hillary’s. That’s not my concern now. My concern is how many people I’m seeing who are jumping all over the Oprah bandwagon - and I’m talking specifically about people I know because I worship Jesus Christ alongside them in church. And they’re proclaiming Oprah for president on the basis of the Golden Globes speech she gave on Sunday night.

Misleading millions of people to buy into her anti-Christian, new-age, self-help BS The issue here is not just that Oprah is not a Christian. There’s a plausible case to be made that Donald Trump is not a Christian, and that Donald Trump doesn’t really have much of a spiritual belief system at all. That could very well be true. But Donald Trump also doesn’t have a spiritual agenda in opposition to Christianity. Oprah not only has such an agenda, but she’s already been successful in misleading millions of people to buy into her anti-Christian, new-age, self-help BS. She denies that Jesus is the only way to the Father. She says that whatever God is for you, that’s what God is. She says that God is about “feeling” and not about believing. I understand there are an awful lot of secular people who can’t imagine why any of this would be a problem. I’m not addressing them. I’m addressing people that I know profess faith in Jesus Christ, yet are also falling all over themselves to get behind this new-age peddler of mystical garbage. It can’t be made any clearer than Oprah makes it right here:

Oprah’s spiritual guru Marianne Williamson There’s a simple and fairly obvious rejoinder to the common objection Oprah raises here: Look at Hebrews 11:6, which says that God rewards those who earnestly seek Him. Now let me ask you a question: If God knows that someone has a heart that’s open to Him, but that this person lives in some remote part of the world that will never see a missionary or a Bible, do you think God can find a way to reach that person with the Gospel? Of course He can. What will that way be? I have no idea. What difference does it make? When God says, “Here’s how things work,” and we say, “I don’t see how things can work that way,” what we’re really saying is that we don’t believe God unless He conforms to the limits our own understanding. Oprah doesn’t think God can offer salvation to the person in her hypothetical scenario, but the problem here is the limit of Oprah’s imagination, not any limits to what God can do. Because there are no limits to what God can do. But Oprah doesn’t believe that. By the way, according to Oprah’s spiritual guru Marianne Williamson, “the universe” is God. Williamson has made quite a living with her books and videos trying to convince people they can connect to a version of “God” that leave no place for Jesus or for the Bible. You want to see deception? Here you go. Much of what Williamson says sounds appealing, but as 2 Timothy 3:5 warns us, it has the appearance of godliness while denying its power. Oprah eats this up, as you might expect given her love for new-agey nonsense and her determination to find any spiritual path that doesn’t require her to submit to the authority of Christ:

Continued below... Oprah professes her faith in Jesus Christ…Not Now, if you’re reading what I’m writing and you’re getting mad at me because you love Oprah and you don’t want this to be true, you might look around for something that refutes what I’m saying, and you might come up with the following video. The title of the video suggests that, in the video, Oprah professes her faith in Jesus Christ. She does not. Watch the actual video and you’ll see that.

If you’re a Christian and you’re cheering this woman on, you need to know who and what she really is She says “I am a Christian, that’s my faith,” but everything else she says contradicts the Gospel. First of all, she suggests that religion has nothing to do with spirituality, which means she doesn’t think her own supposed Christian faith is related to spirituality. If that’s what she thinks she completely misses the point of Christianity. She then says “I respect all faiths,” and it’s fine to respect all faiths, but she presumes to teach people how to “live in the space of spirit” without needing Jesus. If Oprah was really a disciple of Jesus Christ, she wouldn’t deny that He is the only way to the Father. And she wouldn’t make celebrities out of people like Marianne Williamson and Anthony Robbins, who peddle self-help BS without any spiritual victory in Christ. She wouldn’t say it doesn’t matter if you refer to “what you call God” as God or the light. Also, if Oprah was really a disciple of Jesus Christ, Hollywood wouldn’t love her as it does. I often hear Christians say, “If someone says they’re a Christian, I take them at their word.” I don’t. I look at their fruit. Matthew 7:21-23 says that Christ will reject many who presume to call on Him as Lord, because he knows their hearts are not with Him. And we’ve seen many people in modern culture who label themselves as Christians but then proceed to offer teachings that are contrary to the Gospel. Oprah Winfrey is one of those people. Not only is she not a Christian, she is a deceiver. Some people want her to be president? We’ll get to that in due time. But if you’re a Christian and you’re cheering this woman on, you need to know who and what she really is.

Dan Calabrese’s column is distributed by HermanCain.com, which can be found at HermanCain.com

A new edition of Dan’s book “Powers and Principalities” is now available in hard copy and e-book editions. Follow all of Dan’s work, including his series of Christian spiritual warfare novels, by liking his page on Facebook.