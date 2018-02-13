In the opinion of an awful person who sent him white powder, Don Jr. is ‘an awful person’

“You are an awful, awful person. I am surprised that your father lets you speak on TV. You the family idiot. Eric looks smart,” the letter read, according to NBC. “This is the reason why people hate you. You are getting what you deserve. So shut the f—- up.”

Trump Jr.‘s wife, Vanessa, was taken to the hospital as a precaution after she opened the letter containing the unknown substance. The letter was sent to Trump Jr.‘s mother-in-law’s home in New York, according to The New York Post, which also reported about the letter.

Police said that an initial review found that the substance wasn’t hazardous, and the Secret Service said it was investigating the incident. The Post reported that the substance was cornstarch.

Three residents at the home were taken to the hospital after the letter was opened, NBC initially reported.