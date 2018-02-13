In the opinion of an awful person who sent him white powder, Don Jr. is ‘an awful person’

By Dan Calabrese —— Bio and Archives--February 13, 2018
Because nothing buttresses your moral authority quite like sending a guy’s wife to the hospital on fear that she’s been exposed to a lethal toxin. Donald Trump Jr. has been called out as an awful person by someone our present-day culture might consider a paragon of virtue:
The letter containing an unidentified substance sent to Donald Trump Jr. on Monday called him “an awful person,” NBC News reported.
“You are an awful, awful person. I am surprised that your father lets you speak on TV. You the family idiot. Eric looks smart,” the letter read, according to NBC. “This is the reason why people hate you. You are getting what you deserve. So shut the f—- up.”
Trump Jr.‘s wife, Vanessa, was taken to the hospital as a precaution after she opened the letter containing the unknown substance. The letter was sent to Trump Jr.‘s mother-in-law’s home in New York, according to The New York Post, which also reported about the letter.
Police said that an initial review found that the substance wasn’t hazardous, and the Secret Service said it was investigating the incident. The Post reported that the substance was cornstarch.
Three residents at the home were taken to the hospital after the letter was opened, NBC initially reported.
I guess this one pretty much writes itself, except I think there’s something more to be said about it.
Obviously a guy who calls you awful while at least going through the charade of poisoning you is winning the tragic irony award of the day. But does this guy have a reason to think he might win cultural plaudits for his actions?
Darn right he does. Have you spent any time on Twitter lately?
I know people are saying it could be anthrax, but my preferred theory is that Don Jr. asked one of his buddies to mail him cocaine— David Klion (@DavidKlion) February 12, 2018
Disgusting people attract disgusting behavior.— The Socialist Party (@OfficialSPGB) February 12, 2018
Whoever it was that sent the powder can spend the entire day reading bouquets to him on Twitter from people who not only think what he did was great, but probably wish they had done it.
The culture has completely embraced the idea that certain disfavored people cannot possibly be abused enough, attacked enough, mocked enough . . . or even targeted with a threat on their lives. And people have no hesitation about openly approving such behavior without any fear of consequences in the form of job loss, reputation suffering . . . anything.
No wonder the guy did it. He thinks he has the standing to tell Don Jr. he’s an awful person, and a lot of people agree with him.
Dan Calabrese’s column is distributed by HermanCain.com, which can be found at HermanCain.com
