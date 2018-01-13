Subscribe to Canada Free Press for FREE

Let us pray that the light of holy tradition will descend upon the Eternal City to dispel the infernal darkness that presently enshrouds the Church

Is Peter Disoriented about the United Nations?



On Monday Pope Francis delivered the annual papal address to the diplomatic corps—the Vatican’s ambassadors from over 180 nations. His speech focused on the Universal Declaration of Human Rights adopted by the General Assembly of the United Nations 70 years ago this past December 10. The pope said, “At a distance of seventy years, it is painful to see how many fundamental rights continue to be violated today.” The problem is that the United Nations is not about fundamental rights, but about the rights to revolt from God. The Universal Declaration of Human Rights adopted in 1948 was satanic in agenda, in that it was all about instigating rebellion against moral authority and initiating a new era that would take away our fundamental human rights, especially the right to life. It was about empowering those who advance the destruction of Christianity through every form of moral corruption, including witchcraft, sodomy, pedophilia, and drug infiltration, and who from the beginning have determined to “marginalize” Christians and infringe upon their religious liberty.

Now the pope in his address noted that the first right among all human rights is the right to life, lamenting how “innocent children [are] discarded even before they are born, unwanted at times simply because they are ill or malformed, or as a result of the selfishness of adults.” In this Francis speaks the truth. Why then has he repeatedly invited U.N. pro-abortion advocates like Paul Ehrlich and Jeffrey Sachs to use his Vatican as a platform to advance population control? For instance, on November 16-17 several proponents of abortion and euthanasia were given a platform to voice their views at a two-day “end of life” conference co-hosted by the Vatican’s Pontifical Academy for Life. Among the pro-abortion advocates featured was Dr. Yvonne Gilli, a gynecologist and Green Party politician who leads the governing board of the International Planned Parenthood Federation’s “Sexual Health Switzerland,” which counsels women on how to obtain abortions. Moreover, former Dutch Trade Minister Lilianne Ploumen, known for her frenzied work in promoting abortion and LGBT rights, was recently honored by Pope Francis with the title of Commander in the Pontifical Equestrian Order of St. Gregory the Great, an award traditionally given in recognition of personal service to the Church and to the Holy See. In 2017 alone, Ploumen through her She Decides program raised over $300 million to fund organizations around the globe that perform and promote abortion. Given the fact that Ploumen is clearly distinguished in the world as an impassioned advocate of feminist and reproductive rights, we can only infer that the pontifical honor was conferred for this reason. In his talk, the Pope warned against ‘new rights’ that have emerged “in the wake of the social upheaval of the 1960s.” Could this be a reference to the militant revival of our time wherein conservatives assert their rights to combat the rebel-rights from the 60s? The Pope said “debatable notions of human rights have been advanced that are at odds with the culture of many countries” adding “there is a risk that, in the very name of human rights, we will see the rise of modern forms of ideological colonization by the stronger and the wealthier, to the detriment of the poorer and the most vulnerable.”

Who is more poor and vulnerable than the unborn, who have fallen prey to power-mongers like Lilianne Ploumen who sit among the rich and mighty and who have decided that they will colonize civilization with their elite culture of death! Was Francis in his speech referring to people like Ploumen, or is he saying that the imposition of Christian law is a form of colonization that infringes on indigenous rights? Other human rights violations cited by Francis in his talk included human trafficking, the abuse of women and the “social marginalization” of people of faith. The problem is that the U.N. promotes human trafficking, the abuse of women through porn and abortion, and the “social marginalization” of conservative Christians who stand up for religious liberty, so why is Francis defending the United Nations? The U.N. from its inception was diabolical, since it was founded by the CFR Grand Masters for the very purpose of subjugating the nations to the authority of a communistic one-world government, and unfortunately they have gone from bad to worse with each passing day. The incessant attacks against life and family that we are fighting each day are being generated by the United Nations, so why is Rome colluding with the global octopus and allowing it to wrap its tentacles around the Church? Some will say the pope is just naive, but how can one be naive when his formation from his youth is largely Marxist? It is no secret that in his early days Francis would eagerly await the delivery of weekly communist columns that had to be smuggled into his workplace because of the prohibition of communist literature in Argentina at the time. (Interview with George Neumayr—Political Pope) This is not to mention that he has a long history of advocating radical liberation theology, which is nothing more than Marxism passed off as Catholicism. Not long ago Francis praised Communist Bolivian president Evo Morales and also the Marxist priest Helder Camara, who is now up for beatification. Some might argue that the pope is now reformed, but that he is extremely shy and doesn’t quite know how to stand up against these population control giants, and that his talk on human rights therefore was simply the best he could do. Some might even say he was throwing human rights in the face of the U.N. and giving globalists a lecture about the rights of the unborn.

Continued below... But does he really think that abortionist Emma Bonino whom he praised should be locked up in jail, that the U.N. is a murderous brood of vipers that should be disbanded, and that all the recycled liberals and population-control experts in the Vatican should be expelled? Does he think that the “marginalized” of the faith, including the FFI, the dubia cardinals and signatories as well as Bishop Schneider and his followers should be given front-row seats in the Vatican to lead the Church ad orientum back to tradition? Speaking in apparent defense of the family, the pope lamented “fleeting relationships” that “are preferred to the stability of a definitive life project.” He said, “What is needed instead is a rock on which to build solid foundations. And this rock is precisely that faithful and indissoluble communion of love that joins man and woman, a communion that has an austere and simple beauty, a sacred and inviolable character and a natural role in the social order.” The problem is that Francis advocates the dissolution marriage via “annulments,” and has even blessed the dissolution of marriage to the point of granting Communion to divorced-civilly “remarried” couples that are living in adultery. The pope decreed on June 5, 2017 that two documents sanctioning the administration of Holy Communion to divorced-remarried couples in some cases be promulgated through the Vatican’s Acta Apostolicae Sedis,as “authentic Magisterium.” We have a very weird situation in Rome. Sr. Lucy of Fatima under the Blessed Virgin’s direction prophesied the “diabolical disorientation” that was to come upon the ruling members of the Church, and her prophecy has come to pass. Rome today has become like these distorting mirrors at the circus; nothing makes sense. Diabolical disorientation has truly become the order of the day. Let us pray that the light of holy tradition will descend upon the Eternal City to dispel the infernal darkness that presently enshrouds the Church. Pope decries abortion as a violation of ‘fundamental’ human rights

Pope Francis’ Speech to Diplomatic Corps

