Jake Tapper eviscerates Broward sheriff - who defends, saying ‘if ifs, buts were candy, nuts’

Don’t worry, everyone. Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel is aware that “everything wasn’t done perfectly” in the response to the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting. Considering the fact that the FBI failed, the Sheriff’s department failed, the school failed, and the officers on the scene failed, Israel’s comment is probably the understatement of the century. Unfortunately, it just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to Israel’s weirdly arrogant response to a series of brutal questions from CNN’s Jake Tapper.

In one of the worst media appearances you’re ever likely to see, Israel awkwardly tried to dodge responsibility for any errors, promised not to resign, bragged about his “amazing leadership,” and (when pressed about what could have been done differently) joked “If ifs and buts were candies and nuts, O.J. Simpson would still be in the record books.” Just imagine the character of a man who has the grotesque temerity to crack wise after failing in such spectacular fashion. Other interesting takeaways: It took the Sheriff a week to watch the surveilance video. He knew about his department’s failures before the infamous CNN town hall where he blamed the NRA. Medical personnel are claiming they wanted to go in and help the injured but were refused access. You can watch the entire, infuriating, interview below. We don’t say this too often, but kudos to Jake Tapper for leaving the softballs at home and bringing the heat.





