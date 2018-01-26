WASHINGTON, D.C. - During a meeting in Davos with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, President Trump placed the full responsibility for restarting the peace talks on the Palestinians. President Trump said that peace discussion could never get past the issue of Jerusalem. There is no question what he means by recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. He said, “We took Jerusalem off the table so we don’t have to talk about it anymore. What I did with Jerusalem was my honor.”

President Donald Trump also said that even U.S. aid to the Palestinian Authority will be withheld if the Palestinians fail to “sit down and negotiate peace” with Israel. The question of Jerusalem’s status, he confirmed, is no longer up for discussion.



Trump admonished the Palestinians for “disrespecting” the U.S. by refusing to meet with Vice President Mike Pence during his visit to the Middle East last week. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas instead met with European Union foreign ministers in Brussels.

In December, President Donald Trump affirmed that Jerusalem is the capital of Israel and promised to begin the process of relocating the U.S. Embassy in Israel from Tel-Aviv to Jerusalem. He said yesterday that “a small version” of the embassy will open next year.

Netanyahu said, “I want to say that this is a historic decision that will be forever etched in the hearts of our people for generations to come. People say that this pushes peace backward. I say it pushes peace forward because it recognizes history, it recognizes the present reality, and peace can only be built on the basis of truth.”

“I commend President Trump for his boldness to put the Palestinians on notice that Jerusalem is no longer a bargaining chip,” said Mat Staver, Founder and Chairman of Liberty Counsel, President of Christians in Defense of Israel, and Founder and Chairman of Covenant Journey. “The U.S. should not give the Palestinians another dime if they refuse to cooperate. We should not reward bad behavior. Rewarding bad behavior begets more bad behavior. President Trump’s affirmation that Jerusalem is the capital of Israel represents a positive catalyst for America and Israel,” said Staver.