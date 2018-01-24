John Kerry tells Mahmoud Abbas to ‘resist’ Trump because he may run in 2020 - even as Trump threaten

A short time ago, President Trump threatened to cut off aid to Palestine if Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas does not seriously engage in the peace process.

The threat came after Trump reaffirmed the U.S. plan to move our embassy to Jerusalem and after Abbas refused to visit with Vice President Mike Pence during his Middle East visit. You can watch the President’s remarks here:

We have a proposal for peace. It’s a great proposal for the Palestinians. I think it’s a very good proposal for Israel.”

“The money’s not going to them unless they sit down and negotiate peace.

“Maybe it is time for the Palestinians to define their peace principles and present a positive plan,” he said, adding that Abbas should show Trump that he will “not break and will not yield” to his demands.

Kerry also suggested during his London confab with Hussein Agha, the Palestinian Authority president’s close associate, that the PA formulate its own peace proposal.

“[Abbas] should stay strong in his spirit and play for time — that he should not break down and not capitulate to Trump’s demands,” Kerry told an Abbas confidant, according to the Hebrew daily Ma’ariv.

Ex-Secretary of State John Kerry has confided that he may make a second bid for the White House — as he urged Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas to resist President Trump, according to a report.

Meanwhile, former Senator, former Secretary of State, and former presidential candidate John Kerry has been busy urging the Palestinians to “resist” any U.S. action. In meetings with a close confidante of President Abbas, Kerry reportedly suggested that Trump wouldn’t be around very long. Also - get this - he may run in 2020, so if Abbas can just hang in there, he’ll be around to help.

Remember the progressives squealing about the Logan Act shortly after Trump demolished Hillary Clinton’s life’s work? Mike Flynn - then a member of Trump’s transition team - allegedly violated the Logan Act by speaking with a Russian ambassador.

If that was even arguably a violation of the Logan Act, this certainly is. As RedState explains, Kerry is not a part of the government anymore. He has no connection to any administration, and is - in every way save his pension - separated from D.C.

Here we have John Kerry, someone who is not even remotely connected to the U.S. government by anything other than his pension check, encouraging Mahmoud Abbas to not cooperate with the foreign policy of the United States. His teaser about running for president (make it true!) could even be interpreted as “hold out and if I’m elected I’ll give you what you want.” I think the Logan Act is facially unconstitutional. The fact that no one gets charged under it is sort of an indicator that I’m on firm ground in my belief. But, if there were ever a cut-and-dried case of violating that law, Kerry just pulled it off.

How odd that all those lofty press outlets, that were so-very-deeply concerned about the Logan Act and the sanctity of American foreign policy, are suddenly dead silent.

Here’s a tip for anyone who cares to listen: You will never go wrong by ignoring John Kerry. His days of relevance are long past, and he will never be President for pretty much the same reasons Hillary will never be President. He’s already been rejected, he has a mountain of baggage, and he’s a geriatric throwback in an era when everyone - Republicans and Democrats alike - desperately want something new.