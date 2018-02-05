Judge: There’s ‘no way’ the court will punish the father who charged at Larry Nassar

JUST IN: Father of Larry Nassar victim charges at the disgraced former USA Gymnastics doctor in court. He was tackled and taken into police custody. https://t.co/O0pXTKVqV6 pic.twitter.com/hSOEHCLD2d

On the very off chance you missed it, here’s the clip:

Last week, Dan shared the story of Randall Margraves. He’s the father of three daughters - all of whom were abused by Olympic gymnastics doctor, and disgusting subhuman pedophile, Larry Nassar. Margraves asked for a few minutes alone with the creature who assaulted his children and, when that was denied, he charged.

The incident left many wondering if Randall Margraves would end up facing any charges. After all, while we all sympathize with what he did, and most of us find it completely justifiable, it is technically illegal. No matter how horrifically awful the target might be, you’re not allowed to take the law into your own hands - especially in the court room.

Well, good news. According to the judge, “there is no way” Magraves will have any further legal headaches stemming from the incident.

A Michigan judge has said “there is no way” the court would punish the father of three of Larry Nassar’s victims attempted to attack the former US Gymnastics doctor. Eaton County Circuit Judge Janice Cunningham said to Randall Margraves that she “could charge you with contempt. I could put you in jail. I could fine you up to $7,500. I don’t want to do that.” Mr Margraves apologised to the court: “I lost control and I apologise 100 times. I’m not here to upstage my daughters. I’m here to help them heal.” While Ms Cunningham did issue a warning to he and everyone in the courtroom against “vigilantism,” she also noted: “I understand your anger. Wait — I don’t understand. I can’t possibly imagine.”

Given the fact that even the officers who restrained Margraves seemed like they completely understood his actions, I doubt there was ever any serious thought given to punishment.

Still, it’s good to see that common sense has prevailed here.