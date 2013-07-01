Subscribe to Canada Free Press for FREE

JW President Tom Fitton: The Clinton Gang Has Been ‘Looting and abusing’ Haiti for Decades

By —— Bio and Archives--January 16, 2018

Over the years, Judicial Watch has obtained documents detailing the Clintons’ corrupt influence in Haiti. Tons of money were funneled via the Clinton Foundation through recovery efforts in conjunction with the State Department during the 2010 Hati earthquake. Among the waste, fraud, and abuse that occured, $170 million was spent on a power plant that was never completed.

Judicial Watch -- Bio and Archives | Comments

Judicial Watch, Inc., a conservative, non-partisan educational foundation, promotes transparency, accountability and integrity in government, politics and the law. Through its educational endeavors, Judicial Watch advocates high standards of ethics and morality in our nation’s public life and seeks to ensure that political and judicial officials do not abuse the powers entrusted to them by the American people. Judicial Watch fulfills its educational mission through litigation, investigations, and public outreach.

