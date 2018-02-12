Subscribe to Canada Free Press for FREE

Disturbing.

Letter filled with unidentified white powder sent to Trump Jr.—opened by wife—3 in hospital

By —— Bio and Archives--February 12, 2018

Details on this story are still coming in, but here’s the breakdown of what we know.  This morning, a letter containing an unknown powder was delivered to Donald Trump Jr’s apartment and was opened by his wife. She and two other people are in the hospital undergoing decontamination procedures and observation.

 

According to NBC News, investigators do not think the substance was toxic, but they are taking every precaution.

A letter containing an unidentified substance addressed to Donald Trump Jr. was sent to a Manhattan apartment building unit that belongs to Trump Jr.‘s wife, Vanessa, the president’s daughter-in-law, multiple senior law enforcement officials and city officials tell News 4 and NBC News.

The letter mailed to the East 54th Street apartment was opened Monday morning and contained some sort of substance, though the specific nature of that substance wasn’t immediately clear. Three people were taken to a hospital as a precaution for observation after the FDNY responded shortly after 10 a.m.

...Investigators do not believe the substance is hazardous but are conducting a thorough probe out of an abundance of caution, the officials said. Details on the letter or its contents were not released.

More as we hear it.

UPDATE: Here’s a report from CNN

 

 

