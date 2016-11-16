Subscribe to Canada Free Press for FREE

The Ultimate Capitalist: Here he is vocally participating in that rally Russia organized

Looks like the only person fooled by Russian ‘meddling’ was Michael Moore - here he is vocally parti



Michael Moore is the ultimate capitalist. Oh sure, he beats the socialist drum, but he does it for a buck. If you look at his life - complete with Harvey Weinstein parties and an array of multimillion-dollar homes - you’ll quickly realize he’s a 21st Century snake-oil salesman who decries the “1%” while coveting money and the comforts that come with it. ...And hey, more power to him. He has a gimmick that sells, and it’s made him a fortune. His most recent business model is centered around his opposition to Trump. First, he read the tea leaves and wisely called the 2016 election early. Then he set himself up as a premiere voice in the “Resistance” that Keith Olbermann thought he was going to lead.

To be honest, it hasn’t been as lucrative as some of his previous ventures. His movies haven’t done quite as well as they have in the past. One was a bit of stand-up released in 2016 to tepid reviews and microscopic (even by Moore standards) box office. Another is stuck in studio legal limbo thanks to the Weinstein mess. The Broadway show was a flop. .... But at least he still has the protests. Those are successful, right? Remember when he joined that “Not My President” mob marching on Trump Tower just after the election? Yeah….about that. The Russians indicted for meddling in the 2016 presidential contest were also behind anti-Trump rallies after the election, prosecutors said Friday, revealing another aspect of Russia’s alleged interference as it worked to sow discord in the United States. “After the election, the defendants allegedly staged rallies to support the president-elect while simultaneously staging rallies to protest his election,” Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein said in a Friday press conference. Friday’s indictment filing – signed by Special Counsel Robert Mueller – says the defendants organized a Nov. 12 “Trump is NOT my President” rally in New York. ...And Here’s Michael Moore, appearing front and center in that Russia-organized debacle. At today's Trump Tower protest. He wouldn't come down. Here's my Facebook Live coverage: https://t.co/FzxOyljoK5 pic.twitter.com/PxjoALcyn8 — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) November 13, 2016

Continued below... According to Michael Moore’s Facebook page, Trump is a “sociopath” and a “racist.” He also decried the way “Russia hacked into our election in order to help Trump.” Here his is, drawing attention to, and thereby helping with, their efforts:



Yeah. It’s long. The funniest part is when he says Hillary’s not a liar. Anyway, it looks like Michael Moore is one of the “Russian Bots” we keep hearing about. At the very least, he unwittingly worked to spread their message. That’s not a surprise, since this is hardly the first time Moore has been a stooge for a communist regime. Remember that time he praised Cuba’s healthcare system? All in a day’s work for this capitalist.







