Subscribe to Canada Free Press for FREE
A major power outage has shut down rides at Disneyland in Anaheim, California. Disneyland guests are being escorted off of the rides. The power outage is affecting Fantasyland and Toontown. We have LIVE BREAKING NEWS COVERAGE of the Disneyland power
Major Power Outage at Disneyland - LIVE BREAKING NEWS COVERAGE
Right Side Broadcasting -- Bio and Archives
| Comments
Right Side Broadcasting
Please adhere to our commenting policy to avoid being banned. As a privately owned website, we reserve the right to remove any comment and ban any user at any time.
Comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal or abusive attacks on other users may be removed and result in a ban.
-- Follow these instructions on registering
: