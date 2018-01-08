Subscribe to Canada Free Press for FREE

Vogon poetry drops to fourth worst in universe

Maxine Waters offers up some seriously atrocious anti-Trump poetry

January 8, 2018

If, back in middle school, you read The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy, you know that the Vogons are an alien race with a nasty habit of writing terrible poetry.  “Terrible” is really underselling it, since it was regularly thought to be the third worst in the universe. Listening to it usually proved fatal.

Well, move over Vogons. We’re afraid you’ve dropped to fourth place, because there’s a new ‘worst poet in the universe.’

A deranged Congresswoman from a tiny backwater planet

Her name is Maxine Waters. She’s a deranged Congresswoman from a tiny backwater planet that (spoiler alert) may or may not have been destroyed to make way for a hyperspace freeway bypass.

Rep. Waters probably won’t kill you with her poetry, but it is ...truly awful.

As you can see in the tweet, this first appeared last week.  However, she re-tweeted it today, so she must be pretty proud of her work. Expect to see a fine, leatherbound, gilt-edged edition soon.

 

