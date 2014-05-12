Subscribe to Canada Free Press for FREE

No matter what, Dear Media folk, he is still your president.

Media Apoplectic, Calls President “Mentally Deranged” for Keeping Campaign Promises



With his tweets, grimaces, antics, and an overwhelming sense of humor his haters don’t “get,” Donald Trump “plays” them and their media critics like a yo-yo. He is their puppet master. The Master of Puppets and Lemmings. The more Fake News, narratives, fairy tales, character assassination his enemies fabricate and make up as they go, the more he demonstrates how The Art of the Deal works.

As if you Dear Media folk, who think of yourselves not mentally unstable, could have achieved any of these successes? At every TV channel, at every news outlet, all over the internet, on cue the predictable talking points from Media Matters and Think Progress, all the leftwing so-called Think Tanks, are parroted. The marching orders went out with the message, and the troops - aka, lemmings - lined up to goose step to the call: “He’s Mentally Ill!” Following the mantras calling the president sexist, Islamophobe, racist, antisemite, overweight, unfit, incompetent, the latest pronouncement from the apoplectic and hysterical political let is that the president is “mentally unstable.” In their hyperventilating delusions, winning the election made him unstable and not worthy. Mostly because their candidate was thoroughly spanked. Keeping his campaign promises makes him even more unstable - entirely nuts - for in fact none of their choices ever kept their promises. People actually believe this stuff? Being successful and making this nation successful based on his successful ways, manners, honesty, and humor, and a phenomenal record of achievements after having become a real estate mogul, the creator of 500 businesses, a TV star, and then president, makes him “crazy?” Don’t you sometimes wish all the other politicians you had voted for were just as crazy?

Continued below... Wallowing in the series of their epic failures, the media and their mates, unhinged, continue playing the character assassination and personal destruction games, and hope that their grinding mantras spewed out daily 24/7 will wear down even the most sensible voter. They are hoping that the economy and the 25,300 DOW as I write this will collapse, that there will be a massive series of disasters, tragedies and bad news, that millions will lose their homes and will be put out of work. That hope for change is not crazy. Trump is. The media’s and Democrat’s Hope For Change will turn out to be just another Epic Fail as their bank accounts balloon with wealth. The idea of winning and success is crazy. The more successful this nation becomes, the crazier in the media’s eyes is the nation’s president - and the people who voted for him. I have a message to the media, the talking heads and the nattering nebobs of negativism, about the nature of mental illness: Look in the mirror guys and gals. See the image? f I were you, I’d spit at it. After that, if I were you, I’d take my meds and lie down. A genuine psychiatrist who did not evaluate Donald Trump from 3000 miles away will tell you the same.

That last act would be the sanest for you Dear Media chatterers and Fellow Travelers, for he is not Donald Trump playing you like a yo-yo, who is crazy.. You are! He won. You lost. We won. You lost. All of you delusional folk who still can’t get over the fact that more than a year later he is still your president are the crazy ones. Obsession is crazy. You are obsessed and can’t get over that your predictions, polls showing Hillary has a 95% chance of winning, attempts at coups, and schemes, have become Epic Fails. In the annals of history one cannot name a more consistent series of Epic Fails than yours, Democrats, your media and your fellow travelers. One and the same by the way. You can’t get over the now-matter of record that he is making this nation greater at every level, while demolishing Barack Obama’s corruptions and disasters. You can’t get over that this nation is being made safer, employed and working, and more prosperous than it could have ever gotten under the “leadership” of the corrupt play-for-pay candidate for whom you campaigned. You can’t get over that he will likely continue to be your president for the next seven years, after which the Trump offspring, capable, competent, gorgeous and successful, are awaiting their turn behind the curtains. No matter what, Dear Media folk, he is still your president. Even if you go apoplectic the next time the world ends, by next Thursday the latest, and Melania wears heels during another hurricane. Before we forget…. Did I mention the “impeachment” EPIC FAIL?

Andrew G. Benjamin is a real estate and tax specialist, equities trader, a former economic advisor to New York city mayor Rudy Giuliani; serving on the transition team’s Subcommittee on Taxation, Finance and the Budget. Benjamin also wrote extensively about intelligence, economic issues, the Mideast, terrorism, technology, high end audio and transnational politics.