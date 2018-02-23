Media now celebrating Parkland shooting victims who rip Trump when he calls to console them

First of all, it would never happen. Obama’s critics were vociferous but I don’t remember a single one being that ungracious in response to an attempt by the president to offer heartfelt good wishes.

I’m trying to imagine what would happen if a person of conservative persuasion was injured in some way, or otherwise suffered a calamity or loss of some sort, and received a phone call of consolation from President Barack Obama. Then the phone call recipient runs to the media and rips both Obama and the phone call as “unimpressive.”

Now this young woman is simply following the tenor of the times. Slamming Trump gets you all kinds of fawning attention, and in this case it should be no surprise that it was the Huffington Post that was happy to oblige.

“He said he heard that I was a big fan of his, and then he said, ‘I’m a big fan of yours too.’ I’m pretty sure he made that up,” she told the Times. “Talking to the president, I’ve never been so unimpressed by a person in my life.”

Samantha Fuentes, a senior at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School? where a former student killed 17 people after opening fire on the campus? was at the hospital when the president called her. Fuentes, who was shot twice, told the New York Times that the president “didn’t make me feel better in the slightest.”

This is one of the reasons you don’t let high school students dictate public policy, regardless of the “moral authority” you think they have as a result of having been shot. They are too immature to understand how to conduct themselves or make good decisions.

The presidency is not always a partisan political entity. Sometimes the president simply represents the nation if offering well wishes, consolations or, much to the disgust of the left these days, thoughts and prayers. He doesn’t do it as a Republican or as a Democrat. He does it as the president of the United States. As such you receive such wishes as coming from a head of state who speaks for all citizens in what he offers the individual on the other end of that phone call.

It wasn’t President Trump’s job to “impress” Samantha Fuentes. It was his job to extend the love of the nation. He makes calls like this knowing full well what the political atmosphere is, yet he makes them all the same because it’s the right thing to do.

The sad fact is that there are adults out there who are teaching young people like Samantha Fuentes that this is the right way to behave. Donald Trump calls you? Yeah! Run to the media and slam him! They’ll gladly report everything you say and pat you on the back for saying it.

That is ungracious in the extreme and it’s no way to treat anyone, no matter who it is. It’s a product of the call-out culture that the left now celebrates, and the people who learn to act this way are going to have very big problems getting along in life. Because when someone tries to be nice to you and you respond like this, people are going to figure out pretty quickly that it doesn’t pay to deal with you.

And they won’t.