She's wonderful ...if you're not being tortured in one of her family's camps

Media’s hatred of Trump manifests itself in their love of Kim Jong Un’s sister



If, over the course of the weekend, you read a paper, watched the news, or glanced at Twitter, there’s a good chance you saw something truly despicable. The media seems to have fallen in love with Kim Jong Un’s fascist totalitarian sister, Kim Yo Jong. She oversees North Korea’s propaganda machine, and she’s become something of the “it girl” for people who are willing to overlook the fact that she’s basically a modern-day Joseph Goebbels. According to the American press, she’s “stealing the show,” “taking gold,” and staging a brilliant “charm offensive” at the Olympic games. ...Oh, and she’s also just like Ivanka Trump. CNN was probably the most egregious offender, with this: Kim Jong Un's sister is stealing the show at the Winter Olympics https://t.co/1EenqF8pi7 pic.twitter.com/KULtJBtTEz — CNN (@CNN) February 10, 2018





But they were hardly the only media outlet fawning over their new style icon. Here's the New York Times: And here's Yahoo "News":

And, not to be outdone, here's the Washington Post: Lest you think that only United States media sources were eager to help spread North Korean propaganda, we also have this delightful nugget from the BBC:

Apparently, decades of torture, abuse, and brutal totalitarian control now constitute nothing more than a “tomboy streak.” Good to know Apparently, decades of torture, abuse, and brutal totalitarian control now constitute nothing more than a “tomboy streak.” Good to know. The fact is that ALL of these outlets have one thing in common. They absolutely despise the current U.S. President. Their hatred for Donald Trump is so overwhelming that they’re actually spreading DPRK P.R. because they think it’s somehow “sticking it” to the man who had the audacity to steal Hillary Clinton’s crown. Think about that for a moment. They’re doing North Korea’s work for them, because they think it will hurt the Trump administration. Their problem is that it won’t work. In fact, their grotesque effort to present Kim Yo Jong as anything other than a mass-murderer will only accelerate their decline. The media is currently one of a very few “institutions” that US voters regularly rate lower than Congress. This weekend’s North Korean love-fest is a perfect example of why that is. Their agenda is on full display, they’re willing to embarrass themselves in a quest to derail the President they hate, and they’ve abandoned any pretense of neutrality. Heck, half of these pieces quote North Korean media outlets as “sources” - without even mentioning the fact that Kim Yo Jong herself is partially responsible for every word those outlets publish. If the media wants to know why it’s so despised, their coverage of Kim Yo Jong should serve as exhibit A.

Continued below... If the media wants to know why it’s so despised, their coverage of Kim Yo Jong should serve as exhibit A. Head held high, Kim's sister returns to North Korea https://t.co/PvNxc646Yy — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) February 12, 2018





