ORLANDO, FL - The Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) was caught “monitoring hate” by tracking its 12 top most hateful hashtags, which included: #merrychristmas, which ranks number two, #christmas at number three, #christmaseve at number five, #jesus at number eight, and #merrychristmaseve in the last slot. The SPLC is willing to lump anyone who says “Merry Christmas” or “Jesus” in with the most violent and racist groups in America. This is one more way that the SPLC is exposing its own radical, discredited, anti-Christian hate. View a snapshot of the tracker or visit its page now.

“The SPLC’s idea that ‘Merry Christmas’ is a hateful, violent slur shows how far out of touch it is from reality,” said Mat Staver, Founder and Chairman of Liberty Counsel. “When the SPLC confuses a cheerful ‘Merry Christmas’ with an obscenity-laced rant threatening harm to a group of people, it loses all credibility,” said Staver.

This is one of many inaccuracies and gross over-characterizations that can be found on SPLC’s website. The SPLC makes wide generalizations and then seeks to harm those within its self-proclaimed classification of others. In a similar manner, the SPLC targets anyone who disagrees with them on conservative, political or social issues. Then it claims civil disagreement as “evidence” for falsely classifying a peaceful organization as “hateful.”

Liberty Counsel has compiled a comprehensive answer to SPLC’s false name-calling of its non-profit Christian ministry and its pro bono work in the legal field. The SPLC continually grossly misrepresents and labels Liberty Counsel as a so-called “hate group.” However, Liberty Counsel is not a “hate group” and hates no one. In addition to its many ministries, Liberty Counsel has a humanitarian relief program and a prayer ministry.

“As a pastor before becoming an attorney, my heart -then and now- is for hurting people,” said Staver. “Liberty Counsel exists to help other people; we are a pro bono non-profit organization. We believe that every person is created in the image of God and should be treated with dignity and respect. In direct opposition to the SPLC’s false campaign, Liberty Counsel believes in reaching out with kindness and truth to all Americans,” said Staver.

In 2016, the Disciplinary Counsel in the Office of the General Counsel of the U.S. Department of Justice, under then-President Obama, sharply rebuked and reprimanded attorneys for employing the SPLC’s “hate group” label to dismiss a conservative advocacy group. It stated that using the SPLC’s map “overstepped the bounds of zealous advocacy and was unprofessional.” It continued that such behavior is “uncivil” and “constitutes frivolous behavior and does not aid the administration of justice.”