People forget that Jesus was born against the odds according to man’s expectations. But he fulfilled a prophesy according to God’s will.

Jesus is the reason for the season!

God does not adhere to our expectations. He adheres to His will, and Thy will be done. Amen.

The first year of the Trump Administration has been a year of results against the odds. It started when Donald Trump was not supposed to get the Republican nomination for president, but he did.

Donald Trump was not supposed to win the presidency against Hillary Clinton, but he did. He was not supposed to roll back two federal regulations for each new regulation. He didn’t. He rolled back 22 for each new one.

The biggest accomplishment was the recent signing of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, which had been passed by the House and the Senate. It’s now the law of the land!

This president has achieved astonishing results against the odds.

The Democrats are against him. No Democrats voted for the tax reform legislation in either house of Congress.

The tax reform legislation is a landmark result for the people who fund an oftentimes dysfunctional federal government. It’s not all the time, but it is too often.

The liberal media are anti-Trump. I guess we deplorables will just have to get used to the bias, and fight it wherever we can, and whenever we can.

Some Republicans in Congress are anti-Trump. I have them listed on a RINO watch list at PAC PAC. We can vote against them in 2018.

Maybe 2018 will be a year of more against-the-odds achievements.

That would make it a great year for the people!

Happy New Year!