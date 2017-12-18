Subscribe to Canada Free Press for FREE

Once called Harvey Weinstein "God"

Meryl Streep attacks Melania Trump for not speaking more about Hollywood sex scandals



Unless you’re living under a rock, you’re aware of the sex scandal that’s been rocking Hollywood. Producer-extraordinaire, Harvey Weinstein, has been revealed to be a monstrous sexual predator, and it seems virtually everyone in the industry knew about it. ...And they said nothing. Among these silent stars is “first lady of the cinema,” Meryl Streep. She’s one of the biggest stars in film history, has made many, many, movies with Weinstein, and yet she proclaims ignorance of his transgressions. Unfortunately for her, no one is buying it.

Posters appeared in L.A. a few weeks ago: Meryl Streep attacks Melania Trump for not speaking more about Hollywood sex scandals Now, Streep has a new movie out. It’s called “The Post” and it chronicles the lofty, unbiased, brilliant, and unsullied work of The Washington Post. She’s doing a lot of interviews, but - oh-so-shockingly - still hasn’t said much about the Weinstein scandal. Even after being called out by Rose McGowan, Streep has (for the most part) remained tight-lipped. Recently, she spoke with the New York Times about her new film and, as you would expect, a portion of the interview delves into the current mountain of Hollywood sex scandals. I’ve got to shift conversation to the news these days, sexual harassment. One thing that struck me after the Harvey Weinstein accusations broke was people were saying, “What is Meryl going to say?” They were waiting for you. STREEP I know. I found out about this on a Friday and went home deep into my own life. And then somebody told me that on “Morning Joe” they were screaming that I haven’t responded yet. I don’t have a Twitter thing or – handle, whatever. And I don’t have Facebook. I really had to think. Because it really underlined my own sense of cluelessness, and also how evil, deeply evil, and duplicitous, a person he was, yet such a champion of really great work. You make movies. You think you know everything about everybody. So much gossip. You don’t know anything. People are so inscrutable on a certain level. And it’s a shock. Some of my favorite people have been brought down by this, and he’s not one of them.

#SheKnew What do you make of the fact, though, that people are waiting for you to speak? STREEP I don’t want to hear about the silence of me. I want to hear about the silence of Melania Trump. I want to hear from her. She has so much that’s valuable to say. And so does Ivanka. I want her to speak now In other words, don’t ask about the fact that my massive bank account was aided and abetted by one of Hollywood’s most notorious monsters. Don’t ask about that infamous standing ovation I gave child-rapist Roman Polanski. Don’t ask anything about me if the question isn’t a direct promotion of what I do. Don’t ask ME about Harvey Weinstein - a man I refer to as “God.” She is Meryl Streep. In case you didn’t know, SHE is above being questioned. Sorry, but this strains credibility well past the breaking point. First, we’re supposed to believe that a woman who is entrenched in modern Hollywood - a woman who has been closely associated with Weinstein for years - had never heard these stories. Then we’re supposed to believe that no one told her this story was breaking. THEN we’re supposed to believe she doesn’t have anyone keeping her abreast of developments, running interference, and helping her field questions. Sorry, not buying it. For reasons I’ll never understand, Meryl Streep is as close to being West Coast royalty as a person can come. #SheKnew.

Robert Laurie’s column is distributed by HermanCain.com, which can be found at HermanCain.com

Be sure to “like” Robert Laurie over on Facebook and follow him on Twitter. You’ll be glad you did.