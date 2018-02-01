Subscribe to Canada Free Press for FREE

You’re on the set of ‘Morning Joe,’ we don’t BS here.?

Mika Brzezinski boots ‘Fire and Fury’ author Michael Wolff off the air for ‘slurring’ Nikki Haley

For about a month, networks like NBC, CBS, MSNBC, and CNN were more than happy to pimp Michael Wolff and his now-infamous anti-Trump book “Fire and Fury.” The inaccuracies, unsubstantiated claims, and outright errors were troubling, a little, but they didn’t really care. The narrative was that the book was a bombshell, so they ran with it as long as they could. Then they noticed something. It wasn’t working. The media may not have cared how sloppy Wolff was, but it seems the public did. What little credibility Wolff had begun to implode, but that still didn’t keep the news nets from putting him on the air. However, Wolff wasn’t done. The final straw was a foul rumor about Nikki Haley and Donald Trump. Boom: @NikkiHaley Obliterates Misogynist @MichaelWolffNYC's 'Disgusting,' 'Highly Offensive' Rumors About Trump Affair #TTT https://t.co/4NOI8bSoj0 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 26, 2018

Continued below... This morning, Wolff was once again a part of the Morning Joe Show. There, he appeared with Mika Brzezinski, and this happened:



Now I get that this is fun to see. We all love to watch the left eat their own. But you must bear in mind that it’s an example of completely, totally, 100% phony posturing. Everyone who’s been paying attention has known - for weeks if not months - that Wolff’s credibility was down the drain. Mika and Joe didn’t give a you-know-what when the author’s innuendo and accusations suited their purposes. Only now, after their network’s shameless Wolff-plugging has blown up in their faces do they have the writer on again - specifically to give him the boot and throw him off the air.

Wolff may deserve everything he gets (and believe me I’m offering no sympathy here) but this is nothing more than shameless virtue-signaling on Mika’s part. Wolff’s usefulness is at an end, so MSNBC has decided to shift gears and pander to other concerns. Wolff took to Twitter, where he ripped the show, Mika, and the entire experience:

One more thing: When did it become acceptable to use denial of wrongdoing as an incrimination unto itself? Wolf is saying he never expressly said Haley was sleeping her way to the top. That’s true. He intimated it and the intimation gained enough traction that she felt she had to issue a statement. How twisted would you need to be to assume that her denial somehow serves as an indication of guilt?

